Two men arrested after woman kidnapped in Auckland

Two men have been arrested after a kidnapping in Auckland.

Police were alerted to a possible kidnapping about 6.47am on Wednesday, said senior sergeant Dave Paea of the Manukau Crime Squad.

The victim was located at a commercial premises on Rosecommon Rd and told police she had been kidnapped by two men, who “had also stolen her vehicle and were in possession of a firearm”.

The police eagle helicopter was deployed and sighted the vehicle on Kerrs Rd in Papatoetoe. The vehicle was not pursued by police cars, but began to drive dangerously, crashing into several vehicles.

It eventually stopped on Hillside Rd in Papatoetoe near Pah Rd and the two occupants were arrested.

It’s not yet clear if the men and the victim are known to each other.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, but no firearm was found.

Police are considering charges.

“At this stage, police are not asking for the public’s help with our investigation.”