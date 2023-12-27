Top cop remains coy over review into workplace sexual harassment

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster initiated a review of the police code of conduct after Stuff approached him in July, but 6 months on, nothing has changed. (File photo)

When one of Sarah’s colleagues told her “there’s something on your lips, and it looks like c..”, she knew what she’d once excused as “workplace banter” had become workplace sexual harassment.

Almost a year ago, Sarah – not her real name – filed a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority following months of sexual harassment from this colleague.

She had been working with the police officer in Auckland’s Counties Manukau Alcohol Harm Prevention Unit when he was promoted to sergeant. “Once he came into that role, the banter started to change. It became more and more sexual,” Sarah told Stuff.

But despite Police Commissioner Andrew Coster saying he would initiate a review into the police’s code of conduct on the basis of the case, he remains coy about when exactly this review will be completed.

”‘You look hot’ soon became ‘nice ass’, which soon became ‘nice tits’, and suddenly he was inviting me on holiday to Thailand with him – without his wife,” Sarah told Stuff.

Sarah recalled a particular incident where a lolly had turned her tongue blue. She said she remembered the sergeant saying, “oh yeah, stick it out for me” in front of their colleagues.

In June, the IPCA ruled that the sergeant was guilty of breaching the police code of conduct with his comments to Sarah and – following questions by Stuff – the sergeant was eventually redeployed.

But six months on, Sarah still hasn’t returned to work and the outcome of Coster’s review remains unknown.

The purpose of the review would be to consider whether comments like the sergeant’s should be considered serious misconduct – and so grounds for dismissal – in the future.

“It is questionable whether treating sexual innuendo in the workplace as anything less than serious misconduct provides adequate protection against such oppressive behaviour.

“To this end, I have initiated a review of the Police Code of Conduct which will consider including objectively offensive sexually explicit or suggestive language as grounds for a finding of serious misconduct,” Coster told Stuff in July.

However, when approached by Stuff for an update on the status of the review, a police spokesperson said: “The outcome of this review is expected to be considered at an executive level in the near future”.

Stuff’s question about why it was taking so long went unanswered.

“It’s disappointing to get such a vague response. It feels like no one really cares about what happened and that’s how it’s felt through the whole ordeal,” Sarah said in response to the statement.

Survivors’ advocate Ruth Money echoed Sarah’s sentiments, adding that police are letting down “all of their staff” by their inaction.

“Management have shown a lack of humanity throughout their response to [Sarah’s case] from the beginning, and this statement just shows that nothing has changed.

“Their response certainly doesn’t scream that their employee’s well-being is their priority by any means,” Money said.

Sexual violence: where to get help