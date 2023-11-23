Woman who shot friend after doing makeup, consuming cocaine deported back to New Zealand

Lora Khalifeh consumed cocaine before before shooting her friend in the leg. (File photo)

A New Zealand-born woman, with a lengthy criminal history, including shooting a friend in the leg after consuming cocaine together, will be deported from Australia.

Lora Khalifeh, who also goes by Laura Ezaria, was born in New Zealand in 1996 and migrated to Australia in 2003. The 27-year-old will now be sent back to Aotearoa under section 501 of the Australian Migration Act.

It holds that non-citizens can have their visas cancelled on character grounds, even if they no longer have ties to New Zealand.

According to a recently-released decision from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia, Khalifeh’s offending started in 2016 and has even continued while she’s been in a detention centre.

Khalifeh was sentenced to a jail-term back in November 2022.

The Daily Telegraph reported Khalifeh had done her friend’s make-up in a Sydney unit and the pair had consumed cocaine.

Earlier in the night Khalifeh had shown the woman a semi-automatic pistol.

She then became concerned the woman had been “spreading rumours” about her and was being coy about knowing the boyfriend.

“When Khalifeh called out for cigarettes the victim walked into the room and threw a pack on the bed. The room was tense and silent before a loud bang erupted,” the Daily Telepraph reported.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lora Khalifeh is currently in the Villawood Immigration Detention Centre. (File photo)

The woman had been shot in her leg and started bleeding profusely before, Khalifeh’s then-boyfriend helped her to the bathroom.

The bullet narrowly missed a major artery, which could have been limb or life threatening, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The boyfriend also carried the woman out of the apartment, before Khalifeh and the boyfriend attempted to clean up the crime scene.

Police found the gun, a magazine and a bullet from the chamber in a car in the downstairs garage of the unit complex.

In her evidence to the Tribunal, Khalifeh said that prior to the offending she had been taking drugs and had not slept for several days.

“She claims she could not recall the offending and could not (or would not) explain where she obtained the firearm.”

Khalifeh also said it was a “silly mistake”.

”The Tribunal has formed the view that the Applicant’s expressions of remorse, particularly in her various written submissions, may not necessarily be an accurate reflection of her state of mind.”

Some of Khalifeh’s other offending includes in 2018 threatening to burn down her aunt’s house, car and kill her.

In 2019, she argued with her mother and grandfather before throwing various kitchen items around the room. She threw a glass cup at her grandfather.

Then in 2020, she stabbed a man she was in a relationship with after he had filmed her getting out of the shower. She denied offending.

Khalifeh told the Tribunal she recognised spending time with those who have had a bad influence on her affected her behaviour and she claimed she no longer wishes to have any contact with the anti-social peers. She also said she is low-risk of reoffending.

Despite saying prison had been a “wake-up” call, the Tribunal noted the fact she was found with contraband and whilst in the Villawood Immigration Detention Centre, she used drugs in August 2023 because she “just felt like it”.

“In the Tribunal’s view, recent drug taking because she felt like it contradicts the Applicant’s claim that her drug addiction has resolved,” the decision said.

Khalifeh hoped the Tribunal would revoke the cancellation of her visa as she had spent her formative years in Australia and has close friends and family, including registering her marriage in September 2023.

She has no one in New Zealand and her mental health would suffer as well as the possibility of relapsing her use of drugs.

The Tribunal accepted she had significant family and social ties in Australia which would be impacted if her visa was revoked, but found Khalifeh’s substantial criminal record and how she does not pass the character test meant they couldn’t revoke the cancellation.

“Having carefully considered all the circumstances, the Tribunal has decided to give greatest weight to the primary considerations of protection of the Australian community, the fact that some of the offending conduct constitutes family violence, and the expectations of the Australian community. In the particular circumstances of this case, the Tribunal has decided that these considerations outweigh other considerations.”