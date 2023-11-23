Jayden Mamfredos-Nair murder investigation: Police search new area for teen's body

Detective inspector Callum McNeill speaks to media, four months after the disappearance of Jayden Manfredos-Nair in April.

Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair are searching a new, secret area on Thursday, having brought in a former Australian Federal Police expert to assist.

Mamfredos-Nair was 19 when he went missing in April. He hasn’t been heard from since.

In August, police announced his disappearance was being treated as a murder investigation, titled Operation Violin, after evidence collected from the reserve and during search warrants suggested the teen had been killed.

Mamfredos-Nair was last seen getting into a black ute with two members of the Head Hunters gang at the Birdwood Reserve in West Auckland’s Rānui on April 21.

On Thursday, detective inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said they were focusing on a new “area of interest”.

Supplied Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was a “cherished” member of his family, who were “distraught” by his disappearance.

He was unable to say where the area was for “operational reasons”.

“We will endeavour to update the public as the investigation allows.”

A body deposition expert who previously worked with the Australia Federal Police has also been engaged to help with the search.

Police are committed to finding those responsible for Mamfredos-Nair’s death and holding them to account.

“We are anticipating bringing this matter to a conclusion before Christmas.”

CAROLINE WILLIAMS/Stuff Police searched a Head Hunters pad for the body of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair in October.

In October, police searched a Head Hunters pad on Young Access Rd in Dairy Flat in hope of finding a body, but the search was unsuccessful.

Police were witnessed using ground penetrating radar, which can help locate burial sites or buried evidence.

Mamfredos-Nair’s mum said at the time that she was not aware of any of her son’s associates living in Dairy Flat.

She said things were “always hard” after meeting with police and going over the investigation into what happened to her son.

NZ Police/Supplied One of the last sightings of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes and a black hat when he was last seen, McNeill said previously.

“Jayden was well known in this community and his family deserve answers. Forget allegiances, the time is now to do the right thing and speak up.”

Anyone with information on Mamfredos-Nair’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 105, referencing Operation Violin or file number 230424/9683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.