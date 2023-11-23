Auckland school closed, police investigating following online threats across New Zealand

An Auckland school has been evacuated following a number of bombthreats made around the country.

Police are continuing to investigate after a number of online threats were made toward institutions around the country.

The threats forced the evacuation and closure of at least one Auckland school, with a police spokesperson saying they were responding to emails of “a concerning nature”.

Threats were directed at a number of organizations, including schools and hospitals.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.”

In a statement emailed to parents, St Kentigern College in Pakuranga confirmed they had received a bomb threat.

A pupil of the school told Stuff that “teachers are scared”.

Are you affected? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Head of operations for St Kentigern Kate Offord said the school got a “threatening email” at 9am.

The school immediately called police, who advised them to shut down. By 11.30am, students were being evacuated from the building and parents were being encouraged to pick up their children.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The school immediately called police, who advised them to shut down. By 11.30am, students were being evacuated from the building and parents were being encouraged to pick up their children.

St Kents student Macey Hirst was in her NCEA level two biology exam when her room was told to evacuate.

“Probably just a little over an hour into the exam we got an alarm. We thought it was a fire alarm so we were told to leave all our exam papers on our desks, take our bags and evacuate to the field,” she said.

Hirst waited on the field for about an hour before her father picked her up, however students were still waiting as she left.

“When I found out it was a bomb threat it was incredibly scary.”

Those who were forced to leave their exam will not be able to sit it again. Instead, results will be based off of mock exam results.

One parent, who Stuff spoke with said they came as soon as they got the email.

“Nothing like this has happened here before,” he said. “It’s only ever been drills.”

Offord confirmed the school was closed for the day.

Howick and Eastern bus company sent a fleet of buses to help ferry the students home.

Fionnagh Dougan, Te Whatu Ora's national director hospital and specialist services, said in a statement to Stuff, some hospital sites received an email of concern this morning which was immediately referred to police for further investigation.

"Staff have followed police advice and we are remaining vigilant. Our hospital sites have remained open and all services are continuing.

”Members of the public with appointments at our hospitals or needing emergency treatment should be assured it is safe to attend their local hospital as usual."

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron said they were ready to assist if needed, but hadn’t been needed.

Isabel Evans, Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Raro (North) for the Ministry of Education confirmed they were aware of the incident.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that investigations are ongoing.