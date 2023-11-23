'Teachers are scared' Auckland school evacuated following 15 bomb threats across New Zealand

An Auckland school has been evacuated following a number of bomb threats made around the country.

An Auckland school has been evacuated following a number of bomb threats made around the country.

In a statement emailed to parents, St Kentigern College confirmed they had received a bomb threat, as have 15 other institutions around New Zealand.

A pupil of the school told Stuff that “teachers are scared”.

Are you affected? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police said they were responding to emails of “a concerning nature directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including schools and hospitals”.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation.”

“Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.”

More to come.