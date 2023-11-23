'Teachers are scared': Auckland school evacuated following threats across New Zealand

An Auckland school has been evacuated following a number of bombthreats made around the country.

In a statement emailed to parents, St Kentigern College confirmed they had received a bomb threat.

A pupil of the school told Stuff that “teachers are scared”.

Police said they were responding to emails of “a concerning nature directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including schools and hospitals”.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation.”

“Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.”

Head of operations for St Kentigern Kate Offord said the school got a “threatening email” at 9am.

The school immediately called police, who advised them to shut down. By 11.30am, students were being evacuated from the building and parents were being encouraged to pick up their children.

One parent, who Stuff spoke with said they came as soon as they got the email.

“Nothing like this has happened here before,” he said.

“It’s only ever been drills.”Offord confirmed the school was closed for the day.

Howick and Eastern bus company sent a fleet of buses to help ferry the students home.

Fionnagh Dougan, Te Whatu Ora's national director hospital and specialist services, said in a statement to Stuff, some hospital sites received an email of concern this morning which was immediately referred to police for further investigation.

"Staff have followed police advice and we are remaining vigilant. Our hospital sites have remained open and all services are continuing.

”Members of the public with appointments at our hospitals or needing emergency treatment should be assured it is safe to attend their local hospital as usual."

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron is ready to assist NZ Police at immediate notice, if required, a Defence Force spokesperson said.

At this stage of the response there has been no requirement for this support to be activated.”

Isabel Evans, Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Raro (North) for the Ministry of Education confirmed they were aware of the incident.