Forensics staff examine Levin property where 85-year-old found dead

Police at the home on Bath St were focusing on the rear driveway and outdoor area of the property.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the death of an elderly woman at a home in Levin.

The body of an 85-year-old woman was found at about 3pm on Wednesday at a property on Bath St.

A police media spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained, and on Thursday morning said there was no further information to share.

Forensics staff were searching the property, and could be seen taking pictures of various items outside the home.

They appeared to be focused on the rear driveway, gardens and outdoor area.

Stuff The death of an 85-year-old woman is being treated as unexplained.

Neighbours nearby did not want to talk when approached by Stuff, but a friend who turned up to the scene said the woman lived alone.

She was retired and would be “sorely missed”.

Staff at a nearby business did not know what had happened and did not want to say much about the death.

They said they were saddened by the news as the woman had been a regular customer.