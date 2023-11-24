Senior Dilworth staff told of teacher's sexual relationship with student decades ago

Julia Brown was a teacher at Dilworth when she had sexual relationships with students.

Senior staff at Dilworth School were told of a female teacher’s sexual relationship with a student, but she was allowed to continue teaching at the school for more than two decades before the Teaching Council struck her off.

Julia Brown began teaching at Dilworth in 1994. She was suspended in March 2021 when the school was informed that a complaint of a sexual nature had been made to the Teaching Council.

The school suspended Brown while an investigation took place. She was sacked the following year.

A Teaching Council decision, released on Wednesday, shows Brown began a sexual relationship with a former student during an overseas school trip. Her offending left the boy “racked by shame and anxiety”.

In an initial statement to media, Dilworth principal Dan Reddiex said the complaint was “first brought to our attention” in March 2021.

However, the Dilworth Independent Inquiry, released in September, shows Dilworth’s then-principal Donald MacLean, and Trust Board Chair Derek Firth, were told of Brown’s sexual relationship with a student.

The Inquiry’s finding in relation to Brown is anonymised. However, Stuff has verified which findings relate to Brown.

Reddiex confirmed to Stuff that the Dilworth Independent Inquiry report shows the school knew about Brown’s sexual relationship more than two decades ago and that nothing was done at the time.

Stuff asked Reddiex if the school’s inaction allowed Brown to have a sexual relationship with a second boy.

Supplied Dilworth School headmaster Dan Reddiex (left) and Trust Board Chairman Aaron Snodgrass (right) at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care

Reddiex responded: “Historically, the way Dilworth responded to complaints of abuse was inadequate, as documented in the recent Independent Inquiry Report.”

Reddiex said that had the abuse happened today, the school’s response would have been completely different.

“Although regarded as rumours, the Board should have investigated these at the time. Any such allegation of abuse made today would be taken very seriously, and be fully investigated.”

The inquiry shows the school first heard about a teacher-student relationship from another teacher, who himself was facing disciplinary proceedings.

The teacher also revealed Chaplain Ross Douglas Browne was encouraging boys to masturbate in class. Both Julia Brown and Ross Browne remained at the school for years after the disclosure.

It would be years before two students came forward to complain about Ross Browne. The extent of his offending only emerged in 2023. Browne is now serving a prison sentence of seven years and two months after having had his sentence increased on Tuesday.

bevan read/Stuff Julia Brown worked as a teacher at Dilworth School for 26 years.

The teacher who made the disclosure also told MacLean about Julia Brown’s “physical relationship” with a student during an overseas school trip.

The inquiry found no evidence the information was ever investigated.

Instead, the inqury said the Board’s records from the time show trustees discussed a “staff member maligning colleagues/making defamatory comments.”

The following month, the topic was discussed again but the inquiry says only so far as whether to tell the staff members of the “unsubstantiated claims”. In the end, nothing was done. The inquiry had no evidence that Brown or the Chaplain were ever confronted or that any effort was made to substantiate them.

The inquiry asked MacLean and Firth why.

MacLean is reported to have told the inquiry it was a “Board decision”.

“Mr Firth was unable to explain why the allegation in respect of [Chaplain Ross] Browne was not investigated. In respect of the allegation about [Julia Brown], the Board considered the fact the student concerned had left the school was a key factor in not pursuing it further.”

Supplied Derek Firth - former Trustee and Chairman of the Dilworth Trust Board - giving evidence at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

However, Firth told Stuff that MacLean had carried out an investigation, that Julia Brown denied the relationship had taken place and the allegation could not be substantiated.

“Put that into any employment law context and you’ll see the problem.”

The findings of the inquiry and Firth’s account are at odds.

“If my view differs from the inquiry, then so be it. I prefer my view because it’s correct and I was there.”

Asked if he could recall who MacLean spoke to as part of his investigation, Firth said he could not.

Stuff understands Brown taught at Selwyn College in the early 1990s. Principal Sheryll Ofner said that was before her time at the school and she was not aware of any complaints about Brown.

