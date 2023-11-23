Journalists targeted by supporters of Baby Ru relative outside court

Journalists attending a hearing for a person of interest in the baby Ru homicide were targeted outside court in Wellington today.

It’s understood a police complaint has been made after journalists were allegedly pushed into bushes by supporters of Rosie Morunga, a person of interest in the homicide investigation into the death of Ruthless-Empire. Morunga was among the group consisting of six or seven women, a witness said.

Two staff members from Stuff Ltd's The Post newsroom were also present. One of them, who was shoved, described it as their "closest call in many years outside court".

She heard yelling from the group while leaving the building, then court security staff rushed past to intervene. The two journalists were on the ground, she said. They were claiming to have had their phones taken and were taken back inside by security.

Joanna Norris, managing director of Stuff Masthead Publishing, of which The Post’s journalists worked, condemned the incident.

“We’re working to determine what has happened. It is likely we will be discussing that with police,” Norris said.

Stuff Rosie Morunga arrives at Hutt District Court at an appearance earlier in the month.

“In principle, any attack on our staff in the course of their work is completely unacceptable. Journalists should be free to go about their work without interference.”

A representative from NZME, where two of the journalists targeted worked, said it was a police matter and “we don’t have any comment to make at this time”.

The scuffle happened after Morunga’s appearance in court for charges unrelated to the Ru homicide case.

Ruthless-Empire died on October 22 in Taita, after being taken to hospital by Morunga, her partner Dylan Ross, and Ru’s mother Storm Wall.

All three are understood to be persons of interest in the case. Morunga refused to speak to reporters at an earlier court appearance on November 8.