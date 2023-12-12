Construction company fined after steel beam kills worker on Newmarket site

Aidan Paszczuk was one of 64 New Zealanders who went to work in 2021 and never came home.

The 21 year-old worked for construction company Grouting Services NZ Ltd and was killed on a construction site on Newmarket’s Carlton Gore Rd when a steel beam he was removing fell on him.

Grouting Services NZ was fined $180,000 and ordered to pay reparations to his mother and brothers totalling $110,000 on Tuesday at the Auckland District Court.

The company, which provides anchoring services on large construction sites, earlier admitted a charge of failing to comply with health and safety law by exposing Paszcuk and other workers to death or serious injury.

Judge Claire Bennett started by acknowledging the Paszczuk family.

”Aidan Paszczuk was 21 and went to work on the fifth of October 2021 to do a job he loved. Tragically, he did not return home that evening.”

Instead, his family were visited by police officers at 5.30pm, who told them of his death.

In a victim impact statement, his mother told the court how she still feels her son’s presence.

“He loved cooking, and I can still smell the herbs and spices that he cooked with.”

Judge Bennett said since Paszczuk’s death, the company had done everything in its power to support the Paszczuk family. That included financial help with the funeral and a payout under the company’s life insurance.

Judge Bennett pointed to an affidavit from co-director Richard Tunnicliffe who described Paszczuk as a “much loved member of the team” and a friend.

The company has also named an annual staff safety award in honour of Paszczuk.

David White/Stuff Police at the construction site on Carlton Gore Rd in Newmarket in October 2021.

At an earlier hearing, Workplace prosecutor Karina Sagaga said workers had earlier secured two other beams with strops before cutting away the welded supports.

She said there were no strops used on the third beam and the method used to take the steel bar out was “ad-hoc”.

Sagaga acknowledged the company “have gone over and above” in their support of Paszczuk’s family.

The company’s lawyer, James Cairney said the three directors, who all attended court, knew all 50 workers.

He said the company had been operating for half a century at the time of Paszczuk’s death and it was the company’s first time in court.

“They’ve never had a serious incident.”

He said that was a remarkable record, given the dangerous work they do and that they frequently employ young men from “difficult backgrounds”.

He said the company had supported Paszczuk’s mother, and had continued to pay her son’s wages to her since the death.

“The compassion she shows and the forgiveness she shows in her victim impact statement… it shows just how wonderful she is.”

He said Grouting Services accepts full responsibility.

“We failed on that day, and we put our hand up.”

In setting the amount of fine, Judge Bennett provided discounts for the early guilty plea, the reparation payment, changes in safety procedures, remorse, good previous safety record and cooperation with the investigation.

She noted the company had since employed a health and safety consultant and carried out an independent audit of its safety procedures.

Another company working on the same worksite, CLL Service and Solutions Ltd, was also prosecuted by Worksafe after a crane toppled over and fell near workers. Judge Kathryn Maxwell fined the company $166,500 in December 2022 and ordered the company to make a contribution to the cost of the investigation.

WorkSafe manager Danielle Henry said Grouting Services should have stopped work and come up with a plan when it was clear there was no safe way to remove the beam.

“Not stopping for a short amount of time to come up with an alternative safer method cost a family their loved one, and affected productivity on a major construction worksite for days and weeks afterwards.”

She said sadly the earlier crane toppling was not heeded.