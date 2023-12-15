NZ Post vehicle stolen, packages dumped onto road

A New Zealand Post vehicle carrying several packages has been stolen in Whangārei.

At around 11am, police received a report that a “commercial vehicle” had been stolen on Wolfe Street in Whangārei and was seen being driven along Bank Street.

The vehicle was then sighted by a member of the public being driven erratically northeast towards the coast, a police spokesperson said.

“It was next sighted travelling north on Matapouri Road and was still being driven dangerously, with several packages inside the vehicle having been dumped onto the road.

“Police found the vehicle abandoned in Ngunguru where it had crashed into a bush. The offender has fled on foot and stolen a bicycle and was last seen cycling along North Gable Way.”

A Matapouri Bay Store employee said the van came “flying” past the store at 11.30am, travelling at a speed of about 100kph.

It then crashed in the neighbouring town of Tutukaka, a store employee at Tutukaka Surf Northland NZ said.

A spokesperson for NZ Post declined to comment, referring all questions to police.