Police chasing $225,000 from arson murderer Lynne Martin, who died in custody last week

Lynne Martin obtained $225,000 from the estate of her father, whom she murdered.

Police are trying to retrieve money that was illegally obtained by Lynne Martin, who died last week after being found guilty of her father’s murder.

Martin, 63, died in a cell of the Gisborne police station last Thursday.

Her death followed a 13-day trial, in which the Crown proved Martin killed her father, Ronald ‘Russell’ Allison, 88, by setting fire to his house near Gisborne, in the early hours of January 25, 2013, in order to get $150,000 from his estate.

In June 2021, while the police investigation of Martin was ongoing, the Commissioner of Police made an application to the High Court in Hamilton for a restraining order under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, in relation to Martin’s interest in a property she had purchased with her husband Graeme.

The couple had paid $415,000 for a 2.3 hectare property near Matamata in December 2014.

Lynne and Graeme paid $415,000 for this 2.3hectare property near Matamata in December 2014.

The restraining order sought by police, and granted by Justice Pheroze Jafose, pertained to Martin’s interest in the property up to a value of $225,000.

This was the amount Martin received from her father’s estate. He had bequeathed Martin $150,000, but she was not happy with that, so began court proceedings. The matter was settled when Martin was paid $225,000 from the estate, as well as having a debt of $24,000 written off.

During the trial, the court heard that there was insufficient cash in the estate to pay Martin and, because her brother, John Allison didn’t want to sell the family farm, he took out a mortgage so Martin could be paid out.

The restraining order was sought by police to prevent any disposal of or dealings of the Martins’ property, pending the Commissioner’s application for a forfeiture order.

Ronald 'Russell' Allison died in a fire at his house near Te Karaka, 30km north of Gisborne, on January 25, 2013.

The Commissioner often seeks the forfeiture of stolen assets or profits derived from criminal activity. When forfeiture orders are granted by the court, the tainted property or profits are vested in the Crown without compensation.

The restraining order over the property was extended twice and expires next month.

Graeme Martin and the couple’s company Evo Steam Cleaning Ltd are listed as interested parties in court papers.

The Martins ran a business on the property, a short distance from the tourist attraction of Hobbiton, providing spaces for travellers to park their campervans.

The property is currently valued at around $810,000.

Police refused to comment on the application, other than to say the court action was still open.

Graeme Martin declined to comment.

Martin’s death is active with the coroner.