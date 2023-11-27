Fleeing driver incident across Auckland ends with car fire on Southern Motorway and two arrests

The incident temporarily blocked three lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway early on Monday.

Two people have been arrested after fleeing from police across Auckland in two allegedly stolen cars.

The incident ended in a car fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway on Monday morning which temporarily blocked three lanes.

At 5,20am, inspector Rod Carpinter said, police were alerted to a car being stolen from Francis Street, Hauraki on Auckland’s North Shore.

The car was spotted by the police’s Eagle helicopter near the Birkenhead Village shops and fled from police after being signalled to stop.

As the car got onto the motorway, Carpinter said police spiked the vehicle, but it continued to drive through the city and onto the Southern Motorway.

It was then driven to Botany in East Auckland, where it was dumped and a second car was allegedly stolen.

The pair then drove across South Auckland towards the airport, then along State Highway 20 through the Waterview Tunnel and towards the city.

They then headed back south, towards Ōtara, and were spiked again by police.

As the car approached the Princes St off-ramp, it caught fire and those inside had to surrender to police, Carpinter said.

Two people were arrested and police were continuing to investigate the incident.

“Police are aware of the hazards these types of events can cause and we thank the public for their cooperation this morning in allowing police to bring this incident to a close safely,” Carpinter said.