Police officer describes being thrown into tree during hit-and-run by former reality TV contestant

A year on from a hit-and-run that nearly cost him his life, Constable Zane Wienk is hopeful of returning to work on the front line.

In November 2022, the Auckland police officer was laying road spikes when he was hit by a fleeing car and thrown through the air into a tree.

He suffered a shattered pelvis, a broken leg and two punctured lungs. He came close to dying.

In an interview with NZ Police’s Ten One Magazine, Wienk said the car swerved left, then corrected to the right and just “bowled” him over.

Wienk’s life was saved by a paramedic who performed a finger thoracostomy – which is done by inserting a finger into his chest to stop his punctured lung collapsing around his heart.

“I’m very lucky that Tamara, who is a critical care paramedic, who is one of the few ranks of ambulance staff with the training to perform a finger thoracostomy, was there”, Wienk said.

Tamara had to decide whether to put Wienk in an induced coma and then perform the procedure, or to administer ketamine and do the thoracostomy while he was awake.

“From their review, they found that if she had chose to intubate then I would have died,” he said. “So, it came pretty close.”

After a year of recovery, Wienk now knows that he has a pretty good chance of being a cop on the street again.

Former NZ Idol winner Matthew Saunoa has been jailed for more than six years as a result of the hit-and-run.

The 38-year-old previously pleaded guilty to aggravated grievous bodily harm, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary and a string of motor vehicle offences relating to the chase.

Speaking in the courtroom, Wienk said it was a miracle that he could walk and talk, let alone that he survived.

”I never knew anyone could endure as much pain and remain conscious.”

He relayed how he looked down and saw his leg broken at the thigh and sticking out at a 60-degree angle and begging someone to straighten his leg.

Convinced he was going to die, Wienk held his police partner's hand and asked him to tell his family that he loved them.

On the night of the incident, Tusca Howes was walking northbound on Khyber Pass Rd at about 8.30pm and saw the drama unfold.

Howes said they saw an SUV speed past with a broken windscreen “as if they had hit something, possibly someone” with five police cars following at “high speed”.

“The police vehicles got very close to the SUV as if to attempt to disrupt his route, however the high speed and erratic driving of the culprit seemed to be the reason that aggressive action from the police was not pursued.”