Baking bad: Jail for Hells Angels' drug ring trio who conspired to make and sell meth

Scott James Allan has made extensive efforts to get himself clean since he was caught in Operation Buckle (file photo).

A former meth cook once “consumed” by his addiction has been jailed for making several ounces of the drug for a Hells Angels’ meth ring.

Scott James Allan, a patched member of the gang, had been trying to escape the clutches of meth since he was caught discarding precursors used to make the drug during a police investigation.

He, Brendon Ross Richardson and Andrew John Sisson were jailed for several years in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday for conspiring to deal and manufacture the Class A product.

The trio were arrested in June 2020 as part of Operation Buckle, an investigation into a Hells Angels’ meth ring run by Darren Ian Charles Gilmore.

According to the summary of facts, Sisson supplied wholesale units of meth to Gilmore when he and Richardson made five trips to meet him in 2020.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brendon Ross Richardson has been jailed for more than five years. (file photo)

The drug was taken back to Manawatū and sold by Gilmore to other dealers, including Richardson who sold it to his own network of “users and dealers”.

When lockdown made travelling difficult, Allan stepped in and cooked a batch for Gilmore in April 2020, but as he was gearing up for a “second cook”, police executed their operation.

During a search of his home, police found materials used to make meth, as well as cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, firearms and ammunition.

In 2019, he also stashed away 10oz of meth, but that was unrelated to these crimes.

Defence lawyer Scott McColgan said Allan’s “long-standing” addiction drove his offending.

Once vice-president of the Mothers Motorcycle Club, he patched over to the Hells Angels in 2018. He used meth from 2008 until his arrest in 2020.

Judge Bruce Northwood said Allan told a report writer he was on meth at the time of his offending, but had worked hard to stay clean.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police raid the Hells Angels house in Albert Street, Palmerston North, in June 2020.

Traces of MSM, an additive used to bulk out or “cut” meth, were also found at his home and McColgan said this supported the argument he was an addict who needed his product to go further.

Richardson’s lawyer Lucy Postlewaight said her client’s offending was also motivated by addiction and he was not a member of the gang.

He pleaded guilty to possessing between 5 and 6oz, but would have sold up to 2oz to support his habit, she said.

There was no cash found during a search of his property, nor any “tick books”, and charges relating to a firearm and ammunition were unrelated, she said.

STUFF/Stuff The meth ring was run in and around Palmerston North by the Hells Angels (file photo).

He became associated with the gang when he was 40 after reconnecting with Gilmore while struggling with the sudden loss of his job at a family business, which was “sold out from underneath him”.

Richardson wasn’t given the “tools” to deal with his addictions, and the operation he was involved in was not “high-end”, Postlewaight said.

He had been offered employment when he was released and had the support of his family.

Northwood said the operation was run in and around Palmerston North by the Hells Angels.

Large wholesale units were introduced to “street level”, and it wasn’t known who Sisson sourced his meth from.

The trips to see him in Auckland and Rotorua involved hiring a car on one occasion and flying on another.

At one point, Gilmore stashed $90,000 worth of meth in a ute, but it was taken by his former partner.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Andrew John Sisson, an influential figure in the Head Hunters, has been sent to prison.

Gilmore then “avoided” Sisson and knew he would be accountable to him if he did not get the meth back, Northwood said.

By April 2020, though, he and Richardson were back on the road to Auckland with $130,000 in the boot.

They were pulled over by police close to Sisson’s home, but “strategically” allowed to carry on.

Northwood said they did not get any drugs on that occasion, but he was sure Sisson was “at the top of the supply chain”.

Defence lawyer Mike Ryan said Sisson had since completed rehab at NZ Bail and Accommodation Support Services.

He became a patched member in 1982 and was previously the Hells Angels’ world secretary. Evidence presented at his trial said he was president of the Auckland-based Nomads chapter.

Ryan said the meth ring was an “unsophisticated chain” with Gilmore at the “forefront”.

“Two kilograms of meth is not a large amount in this day and age.”

Northwood said Sisson had done well for himself in the meth trade and was living comfortably with a holiday home, lifestyle block and overseas travel.

He was previously jailed for importing and exporting substances, money laundering and conspiracy to supply, and a pre-sentence report confirmed his long-time association with the gang and heavy substance abuse.

THREE Patrick Gower investigates New Zealand's methamphetamine epidemic in Patrick Gower: On P. (Video first published in May 2021)

For his leading role, Northwood sentenced Sisson to 14 years and eight months’ jail and ordered he must serve at least 50% of that.

In determining Richardson’s sentence, Northwood noted his few previous convictions, mostly relating to cannabis, and the fact he played a “limited” part in the network.

But he also undertook a “support role” for Gilmore.

Northwood sentenced him to five years and six months’ jail for all of his offending, including unrelated charges of possession of a firearm and a burglary.

No minimum period was imposed.

Allan had previous convictions dating back to 1986 and in 2015 was jailed for dealing meth and possessing drugs and guns.

He had a “deeply disrupted” childhood and by the age of 30 was an alcoholic and drug addict.

In 2009, he was involved in a crash, in which one person died, and Northwood said this just “ratcheted” up his addiction.

He rose through the ranks of the gang fast and ran the Mothers club for nine years.

Northwood said it was a “significant criminal enterprise”.

Allan was sentenced to seven years, 10 months and three weeks’ jail for his offending, which also included receiving stolen goods.