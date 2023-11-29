Fake $74,750 insurance claim 'totally lacking in any credibility' says judge

The 2018 Ford Ranger that was subject to a theft report by Michael Peryer.

A man who arranged for the theft of his own Ford Ranger and a horse float, then lied to police and his insurance company in a failed bid to claim $74,750 has been sentenced to six months community detention and 250 hours community work.

Michael Peryer, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday for a fraud that was based on a story Judge Richard Earwaker said was “totally lacking in any credibility”.

In May last year, Peryer went to police claiming his 2018 Ford Ranger and his brand-new Premium horse float had been stolen from a rural property near Hastings. The next day, he lodged a $74,750 insurance claim for both vehicles.

Investigations by police and Peryer’s insurer revealed numerous flaws in his story, and led to him being charged with making a false statement and two charges of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Peryer denied the charges and stood trial before Judge Earwaker in the Napier District Court in September. The judge found him guilty on all three charges.

Supplied The horse float that Peryer bought for $36,000 in April 2022. He later made a false police complaint and false insurance claim, stating it had been stolen.

The judge found that Peryer had lied about his vehicles being stolen, and his statement to police was false, and his claims to the insurance company were dishonest.

At sentencing, Peryer applied for a discharge without conviction.

Judge Earwaker said that was “a little unrealistic”.

Peryer’s lawyer, Roger Philip said convictions would have a significant impact on Peryer’s business and his ability to obtain insurance and finance in future.

Crown prosecutor Brenna McKenzie opposed the application, and said it was serious offending, aggravated by the fact that considerable police resources had been tied up in the investigation.

McKenzie also stressed the need to deter others from committing similar offences in future.

Judge Earwaker said the impacts Peryer would suffer were a “logical consequence of convictions for serious offending”.

Supplied The Ford Ranger was used by Michael Peryer and his A4Dibble business.

Philip said he accepted the judge’s view, and went on to say that Peryer and a partner were involved in the transportation of small goods and animals around the country and a sentence of home detention would mean he could not continue working.

Peryer had been a director of A4dibble Transport until November 10, and ran the company A4dibble Pet Transport with a partner.

Judge Earwaker said people making false insurance claims had the effect of putting up insurance premiums for others, and a deterrent sentence was necessary.

He said it was serious offending that was aggravated by the level of planning and premeditation, and he did not accept Philip’s submission that it had been “unsophisticated”.

Westpac In 2022, Westpac released an audio recording of a scammer pretending to be from the bank's fraud prevention team to help people spot the red flags.

He noted that Peryer continued to deny the offending, and also the contents of a statement submitted by the insurance company, which stated that Peryer had been insistent that his claim be accepted, and had threatened to take his story to Fair Go, social media, and his lawyer.

The judge noted that Peryer had no previous convictions and acknowledged the impact that a conviction would have on his business.

He sentenced Peryer to six months community detention, 250 hours community work, and ordered him to pay $2792 in reparation to the insurance company for the costs of investigating his claim.

Correction: This article has been updated to refer to a business partner as a partner, after the error was made by reporting in-court comments in which she was mistakenly referred to as Peryer’s wife.