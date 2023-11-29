Crips member denies shooting Auckland grandmother, tells court he was doing drug drops that night

Falala, Manu and Viliami Iongi are all jointly charged with Meliame Fisi'ihoi's murder. (Pictured in 2021)

One of the men accused of killing an Auckland grandmother by shooting her at point-blank range in her living room, repeatedly denied ever even going to the house and said there was no bad blood with the woman’s son.

Brothers Viliami and Falala Iongi, together with their cousin Manu Iongi, are jointly charged with murdering Meliame Fisi’ihoi in January 2020 at her Calthorp Close home.

The brothers are also charged with another shooting, a month earlier, that left a man with serious injuries.

The Crown says a botched gun deal led to bad blood between the two brothers and Fisi’ihoi’s son, Stephen.

But on Wednesday, as Falala gave evidence in his own defence, he told the court the pair were “homies” and he’d never been to Stephen’s house.

“We were all good,” Falala told his lawyer Baden Meyer.

There was also not a dispute about drugs or money, Falala said.

Supplied Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate

Stephen and the Iongi brothers had known each other for more than a decade and are all Crips gang members or associates.

Earlier in the trial, Stephen told the court Falala had asked him to source a “shotty” in exchange for 3.6 grams of meth.

Stephen was using and selling methamphetamine at the time and was living in a cabin on the lawn of his parents' home.

In December 2019, after sourcing the gun for Falala, the pair parted ways on “bad terms”, Stephen told the court.

The brothers turned up in a black BMW and Viliami punched Stephen to the back of his head, before he started swinging a soft ball at him.

The brothers then returned again and Viliami is accused of shooting George Vuna in the stomach.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Falala Iongi is a Crips gang member.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Natalie Walker, Falala said he’d never bought a gun off Stephen, had never given him drugs and never been to Calthorp Close.

“I wouldn’t do a deal with him, like I said he’s not good for business,” Falala said.

Numerous other crown witnesses told the court about seeing a black BMW at Calthorp Close and one person identified a man with tattoos very similar to Falala.

Walker asked Falala if it was just a “pretty big coincidence”.

”I believe he had heaps of enemies, could have been anyone [in the black BMW],” Falala said.

Falala said he found out about the shooting on December 4 at his niece’s birthday the following day.

Falala also told the court he had nothing to do with the shooting of Meliame Fisi’ihoi in January 2020.

He said he’d been on a date at Mission Bay, dropping her off at about 2am.

David White/Stuff Police at the scene of the shooting on Calthorp Close in January 2020.

Falala then said he picked up his brother and started doing drug drops.

He told Walker he would sometimes carry a gun on the drug drops, but not that night.

Walker questioned him in regards to footage of Falala’s BMW on the night and phone polling data which placed Viliami close to Calthorp Close at 2.41am.

Walker suggested to Falala, the trio went to Calthorp Close quickly and quietly to shoot Stephen, but when Meliame Fisi’ihoi heard a noise she was the unfortunate person who pulled back the curtain and was shot, dying almost instantly at about 2.46am

But again, Falala said he was doing drug drops with his brother on a nearby street.

Walker said it was either “pretty incredible coincidence” Viliami’s phone polled on a road both before and after the shooting or Falala was lying.

“You can’t even keep your story straight, I suggest, because it’s a lie,” Walker said.

Falala also denied dropping a shotgun off at his cousin Havea Iongi’s house after the shooting.

“He’s told a lot of lies,” Falala said and accused the police of putting pressure on Havea.

“The only thing I gave him was two watches,” Falala said.

After Meliame’s shooting, word got out and some associates of the Iongi’s were sending eachother messages wondering if the “36 boys” were responsible for the killing, Walker suggested to Falala that’s because he was involved.

“We weren’t responsible for that.”

The trial before Justice Grant Powell and a jury continues.