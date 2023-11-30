Mongrel Mob homicide: Police execute search warrants and charge five people

Dean Kahukiwa’s body was found inside the Reeve St home on September 27.

Five people have been arrested in relation to the death of a Mongrel Mob member.

Dean Kahukiwa’s body was found in a home on Reeve St in Foxton after the property was set alight on September 27.

Three search warrants were executed in Shannon and Palmerston North on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said three people had been arrested for Kahukiwa’s murder, and two others for arson.

All five were due to appear in the Levin District Court on Friday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police at the Reeve Street home in Foxton after the fire.

A 28-year-old Lower Hutt woman and a 37-year-old woman and 47-year-old man, both from Shannon, have been charged with murder.

Two women from Palmerston North have also been charged with arson.

Matuku said the investigation was ongoing and there could be further arrests.

Kahukiwa, 32, was originally from Petone but had been living in Foxton at the time of his death.

On November 10, police made an appeal for information from the public asking for sightings of two vehicles – a Ford Ranger and dark-coloured sedan – seen in the area the morning of the fire.