Second brother on trial for shooting Grandmother accused of lying to suit 'damning evidence'

The second brother accused of killing an Auckland grandmother by shooting her at point-blank range in her living room, has been accused of making his story up to suit “damning evidence”.

Brothers Viliami and Falala Iongi, together with their cousin Manu Iongi, are jointly charged with murdering Meliame Fisi’ihoi in January 2020 at her Calthorp Close home.

The brothers are also charged with another shooting, a month earlier, that left a man with serious injuries.

The Crown says a botched gun deal led to bad blood between the two brothers and Fisi’ihoi’s son, Stephen.

On Thursday, Viliami decided to give evidence in his own defence.

Supplied Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate

Similar to his brother Falala’s evidence, he told the court he’d never been to Calthorp Close and was doing drug drops the night Meliame was killed.

Stephen and the Iongi brothers had known each other for more than a decade and are all Crips gang members or associates.

But Viliami told the court on Thursday he’d never even met Stephen, only knew of him.

He also denied shooting George Vuna on December 4, six weeks before Meliame was killed.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Natalie Walker, Viliami was asked if he did what his brother told him to.

He denied this.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Falala, Manu and Viliami Iongi are all on trial.

Walker questioned him in regards to footage of Falala’s BMW on the night and phone polling data which placed Viliami close to Calthorp Close at 2.41am. Just minutes before Meliame would be killed.

But Viliami said his phone was polling nearby because he was doing a drug drop with is brother close by.

“This is a pretty convenient story you’ve come up with to explain, what the Crown suggests is damning evidence that puts your phone near Calthorp Close at the time of these two shootings,” Walker said.

Again, Viliami disputed this.

Walker suggested to Viliami, the trio went to Calthorp Close quickly and quietly to shoot Stephen, but when Meliame Fisi’ihoi heard a noise she was the unfortunate person who pulled back the curtain and was shot, dying almost instantly at about 2.46am.

“I wasn’t there,” Viliami repeatedly told Walker.

The trial before Justice Grant Powell and a jury continues.