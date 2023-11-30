Man charged with manslaughter after illegal street racing incident sees unborn baby die

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition, while her baby girl died from “catastrophic injuries”, police say.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged illegal street racing incident saw a pregnant woman hit by a car and her unborn baby die from “catastrophic injuries”.

On May 19, at the intersection of Bruce Roderick and Offenhauser Drives in East Tamaki, a vehicle that was allegedly involved in illegal street racing struck a spectator who was pregnant, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition and emergency surgical procedures were required to be carried out.

“Tragically, the baby girl did not even survive the day and succumbed to her catastrophic injuries,” Batey said.

The 22-year-old man is already before the Manukau District Court on “numerous” driving offences.

Now, six months later, police have laid an additional charge of manslaughter against the man, Batey said.

“While this case remains before the Court, I would like to reiterate that illegal street racing causes great concern to police and our community – and for good reason.

“Time-and-time again, police have issued warnings to those taking part in this illegal activity about the risks they are posing to themselves and others,” he said.

Batey added that police would still like to hear from witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the “tragedy”, especially those who may have been filming.