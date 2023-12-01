Man charged with kidnapping in relation to missing Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton

Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton has not been found.

A man has been charged with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Tauranga man, Harley Shrimpton.

The 28-year-old has not been seen by his family since November 3.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a 21-year-old man had been charged with kidnapping in relation to his disappearance and would appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday.

There were “significant concerns” for the well-being of Shrimpton, Pilbrow said and police had made extensive enquiries to find him.

Shrimpton was last seen getting into a blue Toyota Prius in the McDonald’s car park in Mount Maunganui on the afternoon of November 3.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police are seeking sightings of this blue Prius.

The car had been “unlawfully” taken the day before from the Bellevue area, Pilbrow said, and had since been recovered by police.

“Due to these circumstances, and a lack of other sightings, police believe Shrimpton may have been the victim of foul play.

“We are seeking any information from the public in relation to Shrimpton’s disappearance, or current location.”

Police were also seeking sightings of the blue Prius between November 2 and 5.

“Mr Shrimpton’s family are extremely distressed by his disappearance, and desperate to locate him and bring him home.”

Several houses were searched on Thursday and Friday in the Western Bay of Plenty by specialist squads and forensic experts.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Harley Shrimpton was last seen on November 3.

Police were aware several people would know what happened to Shrimpton, Pilbrow said, including where he now was and the circumstances of his disappearance.

“We’re appealing to those people to contact us directly, confidentially if necessary, to provide any information they may have that could assist.

“The investigation will continue until Mr Shrimpton has been found, and everyone responsible for his disappearance or any subsequent criminal actions have been held to account.”

Information could be passed to police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org