Auckland crime syndicate busted, $25m in drugs seized

An Auckland crime syndicate, operated by Vietnamese nationals, has been busted – with around $25m in drugs seized.

A joint operation between police and the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation (MBIE) resulted in ten arrests and the dismantling of drug cultivation and money laundering operations.

As a result of 53 search warrants executed as part of Operation Beryl, 10 people have been arrested and around 6,886 cannabis plants were found, along with 10kg of packaged cannabis.

Police estimate this has a street value of up to $25m.

About $100,000 in cash was also seized.

The syndicate was operating predominately across the Waitematā and Counties Manukau area, police said.

Waitematā acting detective sergeant David Coombridge said those arrested were primarily using residential properties to set up sophisticated indoor cannabis growing systems.

“Police are well aware there are individuals and organisations that are enabling this kind of activity and are more than willing to profit off the proceeds of crime.

“Let this be a warning that they are likely to come to police attention.”

MBIE national manager of compliance David Campbell said as a result of the operation, they were now investigating the involvement of a number of accredited employers.

“Migrant workers need to be aware of those who would seek to exploit them.

“If you are being asked to pay large amounts of money to an offshore agent to travel and work in New Zealand, it is highly likely that this is part of a fraudulent scam.”

Twelve people are set to be deported as a result of the operation.

Police said they could not rule out further charges and arrests. The ten who were arrested are set to appear in courts across Auckland.