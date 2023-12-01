Ports of Auckland fined $560k after Amo Kalati was crushed to death by container

Laboom Midnight Dyer, Palaamo Kalati and Leslie Gelberger died as the result of accidents at the Ports of Auckland over a three year period.

The Ports of Auckland have been fined over half a million dollars after admitting its responsibility in the death of a father-of-seven who was killed by a falling container.

Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati, a stevedore who had only worked for Ports of Auckland for a couple of months, died in August 2020 on a ship at the Fergusson Container Terminal.

Ports of Auckland (POAL) was then charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act. They appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday where Judge Mary-Beth Sharp fined them $561,000, ordered them to pay $20,000 in reparation to other worker who had been injured in the incident and $90,000 in costs to Maritime New Zealand.

POAL had already made a voluntary payment of reparation to the Kalati family.

Then chief executive for POAL Tony Gibson was also facing charges related to Kalati’s death. The case brought under the Health and Safety at Work Act was due to be heard in the courts in 2024.

Maritime NZ director, Kirstie Hewlett, said Kalati’s death was a manifestation of the risk caused and contributed to by POAL’s failures around stevedore safety.

"Those failures were long standing and systemic, putting many stevedores at risk for an extended period of time," Hewlett said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, changes had been made to processes which lessened the oversight while undertaking work such as what occurred during the fatal incident.

Before the incident, Kalati and a colleague were working on board as lashers discharging containers from the MV Constantinos P.A crane was operating next to the two men.

It was lifting pairs of containers off the vessel when a third container was accidentally lifted as well. This container detached and fell, killing Kalati.

"While nothing can bring Mr Kalati back to his family or change the impact on his co-worker, who was also present. This tragic incident as well as two other fatal incidents in April 2022, highlighted the need to review and make changes to health and safety on New Zealand ports.”

Over the past 20 months, Maritime NZ, alongside others in the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group has been working to reduce harm on New Zealand’s ports.

"Since the Leadership Group was set-up POAL has and continues to be a key contributor in the work to bring down instances of harm on New Zealand ports.

"We want there to be a culture in the sector that reflects the need to take a safety-first approach to operations.

"Port workers need to be safe at work," Hewlett said.

A spokesperson for Ports of Auckland said they accepted the charges and have taken significant steps in improving safety in the three years since the incident.

”Our thoughts remain with Amo's whanau and friends who have been so profoundly affected by the incident."

After Kalati’s death, Marist Saints Rugby League club posted a tribute on its Facebook page extending the clubs condolences to Kalati’s family.

“Amo was a devoted family man first and foremost. His cheeky sense of humour, big grin and even bigger heart will truly be missed.”

Kalati represented Marist at premier level in the 2013 Fox Memorial and was involved in his eldest son’s team.

The dad also ran an “amazing homework club” for the Marist Saints junior international grades as well as coaching his youngest son’s team.

Kalati was one of three men who died as the result of accidents at the Ports of Auckland over a three year period.