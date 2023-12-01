Cash, drugs, guns, vehicles, luxury items seized in Tasman Killer Beez meth bust

A large amount of evidence has been seized as part of Operation Bear in Tasman.

Thirteen people connected to the Killer Beez have been arrested – one during an alleged meth deal in a Blenheim car park – in an Operation Bear bust in Tasman.

Police began targeting the gang to disrupt the distribution of methamphetamine in the top of the south in July.

On Tuesday search warrants were executed across the district, Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye of the Tasman Organised Crime Unit said.

Eleven gang members, aged between 27 and 46, were arrested and were facing 67 charges. Two of them were in positions of gang leadership in Auckland, and one in Nelson.

Two more members were arrested on Friday in Blenheim, one while allegedly completing a drug deal in a public car park. Police said they seized 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash during the arrest.

supplied Methamphetamine has been seized during Operation Bear.

They will appear at the Blenheim District Court on Saturday.

Police said they had seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine in total, 1kg allegedly from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport from Auckland, as well as $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine, and just over 95kg of cannabis.

Dye said officers seized a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition, and 11 .22 rounds over the course of the operation, along with several assets believed to be bought through the proceeds of crime.

Those assets included a 2019 Ford Ranger, a 2016 Toyota Highlander, three Harley Davidson motorbikes, two Seadoo jet skis, a Ranco aluminium fishing boat, jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.

Dye said the Killer Beez members were from the West Coast, Nelson, and Blenheim, and were all actively involved in supplying methamphetamine throughout Tasman District, making money at the expense of others.

supplied Police have seized a number of items believed to have been purchased with drug money.

The 11 Killer Beez gang members charged were believed to be the most influential members of the gang in Tasman, Dye said.

“Our investigation has proven that these gang members have zero regard for the community in peddling this dangerous drug,” he said.

“Being willing to sell product that causes such harm to vulnerable people, when the Killer Beez rules are that members of the gang are not allowed to use the drug due to the harm it causes, is unacceptable.”

supplied Luxury items and jewellery are among the assets seized on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime.

Dye said the investigation team would start identifying those who were using methamphetamine to offer them help.

“This will include referrals to rehabilitation services and facilities to assist with any addiction issues, and ultimately reduce the demand for the drug among the public.”

For help with drug and alcohol addiction there were several organisations available, such as online at the Alcohol Drug Helpline, or by free phone on 0800 787 797.