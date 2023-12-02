40-year-old woman charged with murder after death in Auckland's Mt Wellington

A man has been found dead at a property on Lynton Rd in Auckland's Mt Wellington.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death in Auckland’s Mt Wellington.

It was reported to police that a man had suffered injuries at a Lynton Rd apartment block about 2pm on Friday, detective senior sergeant Greg Brand said.

The man was found dead when police arrived at the Kāinga Ora property with 30 units.

Brand said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

“A scene examination at the Lynton Road property would continue over the weekend and locals could expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said.

The woman appeared at the Auckland District Court on Saturday morning and was granted interim name suppression. She was remanded in prison until her appearance at the High Court on December 20.

Chris McKeen/Stuff One police car was seen outside the Kāinga Ora building with 30 units on Friday.

She appeared in a blue boiler suit and told the court: “I’m not very well.”

“It’s hard for me to come into court and do this if everyone is ignoring me.”

Her lawyer, Hannah Cheeseman, requested the woman be seen by a prison doctor “urgently”.