Store worker in critical condition after being injured in Auckland robbery

The incident at Chapel Downs Discount Liquor left one person in critical condition.

Shoppers rushed to the rescue of a man who was left bleeding after a robbery at a liquor store in Auckland on Saturday.

Once emergency services arrived, he was taken to Auckland City Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A staff member at the neighbouring dollar store said customers came running into the shop to grab supplies for the injured man.

The victim, a staff member at the Chapel Downs Discount Liquor store, was hit over the head with a glass bottle and was “bleeding badly everywhere”, she said.

Plasters and bandages were used to try and stop the bleeding, she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police investigate at the scene of a robbery at Chapel Downs Discount Liquor in Auckland, on Saturday, December 2.

Doctors and nurses at a nearby clinic rushed out to help the man, who was lying down after the incident and told those trying to help that he felt tired and sleepy.

“I’m feeling so sad for him, I’m hoping he’s OK.”

The dollar store staff member said she felt pretty scared after the incident and that crime had been increasing in the busy shopping area, which includes laundromats, takeaway shops, bakeries, a butcher and dairies.

Police were called to the robbery at a shop on Dawson Rd in Clover Park about 11.20am.