Police seeking witnesses following assault in Whanganui

Police in Whanganui are continuing to investigate an assault that left a man with critical head injuries.

The victim was found injured and unresponsive at a Paterson Street property shortly before 10pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

There were other people at the address at the time of the assault, and police said they want to hear from anyone who can help them understand the events that led up to this assault.

A scene examination has been completed, and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting the file number 231203/4869.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.