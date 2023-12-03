Women receive serious injuries after 'violent' home invasion in Hamilton

Two women have received serious injuries after a ‘violent’ home invasion in Hamilton on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Mike Kaukau said two women at the Paul Crescent address were attacked by an unknown man, who forced his way into the property about 7.30pm.

The victims received serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are both instable conditions.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with burglary, and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.