Recipe for tragedy and heartbreak: Meth, modified car, 200kph and showing-off

Marco Milliaccio with wife Leanne and children Lorena and Carlo. Marco was killed by a speeding driver in July last year. (File photo)

“We tell our children there are no monsters, that they're not true. But we lie, because there are monsters like this person,” said a grieving woman before the man who killed her husband was sentenced.

Leanne Milliaccio spoke through tears in the High Court at Napier on Monday afternoon before the sentencing of Brydon Boyce, who killed Marco Milliaccio, 45, while showing off in a speeding car on the afternoon of July 4 last year.

Boyce, 43, took methamphetamine hours before driving an unregistered, unwarranted and extensively modified 2009 Ford Falcon at more than 200kph, before losing control and killing the dad of two children aged 14 and 10.

Boyce wept in the dock as Leanne read her victim impact statement to the court.

She said Boyce, whom she did not name, had destroyed her family.

“My youngest still comes up to me in tears saying ‘I miss my daddy’,” she said.

“My husband had been coming home to his family – a family he will never see again. Within minutes, he was killed instantly. He never had a chance to survive,” she said.

She did not believe the crash could be called an accident as it was bound to happen given the condition of the car and the manner in which Boyce was driving.

“You took a son, a husband, and a father that had so much life to be lived... You took away my future, my life. My children lost their childhood,” she said.

“The pain never stops. I’m reminded by a photo, a song, a memory, or when I stop for just a second to think. There is nothing to make this pain stop. It will never go away. No-one can understand until it happens to them,” she said.

“You took from us an amazing person, someone who loved his family so much, someone who understood the world and wanted to make a difference... He still had so much life to live and to spend with his young family,” she said.

She said the family had spent wonderful years in her husband’s native Italy, and she knew he wanted one day to return there with his family.

Statements were also read on behalf of Milliaccio’s children, Lorena and Carlo and by his brother.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart said there was no other case that involved the same extreme speed, and said it was “inevitable that a crash like this would happen”.

He noted that the car was “highly modified and designed for power” and Boyce made a deliberate choice to display it.

Boyce’s lawyer, Roger Philip acknowledged the need for a sentence that would deter others from similar behaviour, and said the behaviour was completely out of character, and Boyce had been addicted to methamphetamine at the time.

Justice Andru Isac acknowledged the immense grief and heartbreak in Milliaccio’s family and friends and the huge impact his loss had had.

Isac described the speed at which Boyce was driving as “extraordinary” and said there was no doubt that he had sped up after seeing the police car due to the quantity of drugs, cash and firearms in his car, which he knew would have attracted a prison sentence.

“It is a seriously aggravating factor that you killed Mr Milliaccio trying to spare yourself from prison,” he told Boyce.

He noted that Boyce only had three previous convictions, that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury when assaulted in his 20s, and that he had been heavily addicted to methamphetamine.

Isac acknowledged Boyce’s genuine remorse and the profound impact his offending had on his own family. He sentenced him to seven years and four months in prison.

Boyce had been forbidden from driving since 2017. The car was not registered or warranted and was considered unwarrantable.

Shortly before the crash, Boyce’s car was clocked at a speed of 144kph in a 70kph area.

Experts who analysed CCTV video of the car said it was travelling between 200kph and 250kph.

When Boyce reached a bend, he braked but lost control, crossing the centre line, and colliding head on with Milliaccio’s car.

Milliaccio sustained extensive non-survivable injuries and died at the scene.

Boyce and his two passengers were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance. One of the passengers sustained a fractured sternum and a fractured tibia that required surgical repair. The other sustained multiple facial bone fractures, cuts and a concussion.

Boyce, who had been wearing a seatbelt, broke both his ankles and had several other injuries. He absconded from hospital before being medically discharged.

A sample of his blood was sent for analysis. It came back positive for methamphetamine at a level of 0.45 milligrams per litre of blood.

Boyce appeared in the High Court at Napier in September and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Milliaccio, two charges of reckless driving causing injury, possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for sale, possession of pseudoephedrine, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Leanne, Lorena and Carlo.