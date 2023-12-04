Shots fired at patrons at Palmerston North pub

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident outside a hotel on Rangitikei St on Sunday night. (File photo)

A number of shots were fired at a group of men outside a bar in central Palmerston North on Sunday morning, causing police to seek information from the public.

Shots were fired at or near a group of men outside The Royal Hotel on Rangitīkei St near King St about 1am, a statement from police said.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said it was out of “sheer luck” no-one was injured.

A group of men nearby were stopped by police, who found two .22 calibre firearms in their vehicle.

However, Wilson said these were not the same firearms used at the hotel.

The five men were arrested and were charged with unlawful possession of firearms, Wilson said.

They were to appear in Palmerston North District Court this week.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident and working to identify the people involved.

Wilson said police would like to hear from anyone with information regarding the firing of a shotgun and the people responsible.

“Police are committed to ensuring patrons can enjoy the central city, especially during the festive season.”

Anyone with information on the incident were asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 231203/5327.