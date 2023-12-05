Shots fired in Palmerston North inner city

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident near Grey and Rangitīkei streets in Palmerston North on Sunday morning. (File photo)

A number of shots were fired at a group of men in central Palmerston North on Sunday morning, causing police to seek information from the public.

Shots were fired at or near a group of men near the intersection of Grey St and Rangitīkei St.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said it was out of “sheer luck” no-one was injured.

The police statement said a group of men were stopped by police, and two .22 calibre firearms were found in their vehicle, but these were not the weapons that had been discharged.

The five men were arrested and were charged with unlawful possession of firearms. They were to appear in Palmerston North District Court this week.

Supplied The entrance to the Maddison Apartments on Queen St with what appear to be bullet holes.

Police had on Monday indicated shots were fired outside a bar at the King St intersection with Rangitīkei St, suggesting it occurred near The Royal Hotel, but later corrected this to Grey St.

The hotel’s owner Jazz Rawiri said the gunfire was nowhere near his bar, and that “all the action” was on Queen St where a number of bullet holes could be seen in the front of the Maddison Apartments building.

He said the only involvement The Royal played in the incident was providing its CCTV footage to police.

Police were continuing to investigate the shootingand working to identify the people involved.

Wilson said police would like to hear from anyone with information regarding the firing of a shotgun and the people responsible.

“Police are committed to ensuring patrons can enjoy the central city, especially during the festive season.”

Anyone with information on the incident were asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 231203/5327.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated based on corrected information provided by the police. (Updated 11.30am, December 5).