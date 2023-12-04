Fake baby covered in blood left outside Israeli Embassy, schools in lockdown

Police deploy a robot in response to reports of a suspicious package in central Wellington.

A fake baby covered in blood, wrapped in a cloak, along with a sign, has been left outside the Israel Embassy, Stuff understands.

Multiple streets have been cordoned off and two schools are in lockdown after at least two suspicious packages were reported to police.

Brandon St in Wellington CBD is blocked off, as is Fitzherbert Terrace. The Israeli embassy is located on Brandon St. A reporter from The Post at the scene said there was a robot out at Fitzherbert Terrace.

Police were notified of the packages at 1.40pm and 1.50pm.

Cordons are in place and nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure, they said.

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson declined to comment while police handled the matter, while a US Embassy spokesperson said they were grateful for the quick response from the New Zealand authorities.

"However, since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot make any further comment."

Pushing onlookers back from the cordon on Lambton Quay, a police officer said “if this bomb goes off and the glass is a secondary hazard, then you guys are going to get fragged by it”.

“It’s for your own safety.”

A parent of a student at Wellington Girls’ College said they had received a series of texts from their daughter.

David Unwin/The Post Queen Margaret College in lockdown after reports of a suspicious package in the area around Thorndon.

“They are in lockdown because a suspicious parcel has been found at the US Embassy.”

A group of about 30 parents had gathered outside of Queen Margarets College, waiting for students to be let out.

One parent said that they had been told that pickup would occur as usual, but from one street only. Students would be let out onto Hobson St, with parents asked to be patient due to the likely congestion.

Queen Margaret College earlier posted on Facebook that they were in lockdown at the request of police.

“All safe”, they said.

More to come.