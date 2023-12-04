Hunter found dead in Te Urewera Ranges by police responding to personal locator beacon activation
A man has been fatally shot while hunting in the Te Urewera Ranges in Ruatāhuna.
The 63-year-old was found dead by police who were responding to the activation of a personal locator beacon around 2am on Friday, December 1.
A man, who is not thought to be known to the victim, is assisting police with their enquiries.
No charges have been laid and no arrests have been made.
A post-mortem has been completed and police are still working to determine exactly what occurred.
Police have issued the following advice for anyone who owns or uses firearms:
- Always treat your firearm as loaded,
- Always point firearms in a safe direction,
- Chamber your cartridge only when you are shooting,
- Identify your target beyond all doubt,
- Check your firing zone,
- Store and transport firearms and ammunition safely,
- Avoid alcohol or drugs when handling firearms.