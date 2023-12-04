Baby Ru homicide: Police release photos of 'critical evidence', ask for help

A piece of fabric that was tied around Baby Ru’s neck has seemingly been disposed of.

Police have made an appeal to the public, revealing images of what it says is “critical evidence” in the Baby Ru case.

A swatch of a duvet cover, a digital video recorder and a back-up power supply are among items that police say have been deliberately removed from the crime scene.

“We believe that the items were deliberately removed from the Poole Street, Taita property and have subsequently been concealed or disposed of,” detective inspector Nick Pritchard said.

Police are also seeking information on a piece of fabric that was tied around Ru’s neck. Pritchard said that while the piece of fabric had not been a direct cause of Ru’s death, the fact that the item had been tied around his neck was incredibly concerning.

He said police had determined that people seen using a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, with the registration TE6972, were responsible for disposing of the other items.

Police/Supplied Police have released an image of a swatch of duvet cover, considered critical to the Baby Ru case.

The Nissan travelled to and from the Poole Street address three times after Ru was taken to hospital on October 22, before police were able to secure the scene, he said.

Pritchard encouraged anyone with information about the vehicle or the items to contact police.

He said that the co-operation of three people of interest had been vital to the police’s understanding of what had happened.

“I am hugely grateful for everyone who has come forward with information so far, and would also like to thank my team for their dedication and tireless efforts on this case.”

It has previously been reported that three people of interest went to the hospital with Baby Ru in the car - Dylan Ross, Rosie Morunga, and Storm Angel Wall.

In November, Pritchard said police wanted to find a hard drive used to record CCTV footage from the property.

Police/Supplied Police have asked the public if they've seen a power supply unit believed to be involved in the Baby Ru case.

“The hard drive police are seeking is a Provision-ISR NVR5-8200PX+ DVR.”

Baby Ru died of blunt force trauma and had serious injuries and bruising on his body. Police have said the injuries were not accidental, and they believe they were inflicted up to 12 hours before he died.

Pritchard previously said all of Ru’s injuries were to his head. He also said the injuries could have been caused by a weapon, or by Baby Ru having his head slammed on furniture or a floor.

At the time of Ru’s death, his birth and name, Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shepherd Wall, had not been officially registered, although the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) were in communication with the whānau.

The DIA told Stuff whānau were in the process of registering a new name.