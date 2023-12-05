Pt England homicide: Five men appear in court charged in relation to Charles Pongi's death

Police were called to the brawl in Pt England on August 5.

The five men charged in relation to Charles Pongi’s death in Auckland have all appeared in court.

Pongi, 32, was shot as 70 gang members from the Head Hunters and Rebel MCs met at the Taurima Reserve in Point England for a brawl on August 5.

He took himself to hospital but died that same night.

Four men have been charged with murder and are all in their 20s, while another man has been charged with assault, discharging a firearm with the intention of intimidating members of the Head Hunters gang and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The five men all appeared before Justice Mathew​ Downs on Tuesday where they entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face.

He set a trial date down for February, 2025 and granted the defendants interim name suppression until a hearing in March.

Justice Downs welcomed Pongi’s whānau and those who had attended court to support the defendants.

He reminded everyone to be quiet as the brief hearing took place.

Supporters in the public gallery gestured to the defendants as they were led back to the cells.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin previously described the shooting as an “appalling display of violence by gang members”.

“Police still need the community’s support as part of the investigation to identify all of those present and involved in the violence at the reserve.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230805/0100.