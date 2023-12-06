Two brothers found guilty of grandmother's murder, cousin guilty of manslaughter

Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering grandmother Meliame Fisi’ihoi after she was shot at point-blank range as she peered through her living room window after hearing a noise. Their cousin was found guilty of manslaughter.

Brothers Viliami and Falala Iongi, together with their cousin Manu Iongi, were jointly charged with murdering Fisi’ihoi in January 2020 at her Calthorp Close home.

The brothers were also charged in relation to another shooting, in December 2019, that left a man with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, more than three years after Meliame was killed, a jury at the High Court at Auckland returned unanimous verdicts in relation to the Crips gang members.

Falala and Viliami were found guilty of the December 2019 shooting and Meliame’s murder, while their cousin Manu was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Grant Powell thanked jurors for their service over the last six weeks.

He convicted the defendants and remanded them in custody to appear for sentencing next year.

There were tears from some of the defendants' supporters as the trio were led away back to prison.

Over the last six weeks, the jury heard from countless witnesses, experts and police officers.

But it all came down to two men.

The Crown case hinged on the two men who had previously been silenced by gang-code but eventually told police what they knew.

But lawyers for the Iongi’s all told the jury the two men’s evidence could not be trusted, wasn’t credible and they told police lies to benefit themselves.

Those two men are Stephen Fisi’ihoi – Meliame’s son and Havea Iongi – the trio’s cousin.

All five men were members of the Crips gang.

Supplied Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate.

Prosecutor Natalie Walker outlined the Crown case in her closing to the jury, saying on December 4, 2019, the Iongi brothers went to Calthorp Close wanting to teach Stephen a lesson.

He had refused to return or saw down a shotgun he’d acquired for Falala and they retaliated.

Before December 4, threatening videos were exchanged. Stephen had been blindshot by Viliami and retaliated by hitting him with a bat. This was all denied by the brothers, who claimed they’d never even been to Calthorp Close, let alone engaged in a deal with Stephen, who they said had a reputation for ripping people off.

But on December 4, Stephen told the court the brothers turned up to Calthorp Close in a black BMW. At the time, Stephen was living in a cabin on his parents' front lawn.

George Vuna told the court he heard the words “C’s up” and was shot by a man who he’d later find out was known as “little E” or Vilami.

A second shot was fired at Stephen, but it missed, striking the cabin instead.

After this Stephen went on the run, fearful of retaliation.

Six weeks later, the Crown said the brothers returned, but this time with their cousin Manu.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Falala Iongi denied being involved in the murder of grandmother Meliame Fisi'ihoi.

They had “unfinished business” and planned to shoot him, Walker said in her closing.

Walker said all three of them were aware of the plan and aware of the consequences and each had a part to play.

Falala likely stayed in the car with the engine running and the other two got out with a loaded shotgun, Walker said.

After knocking to see if Stephen was there, his mother peeked out the window.

“She was shot from less than 2m away and killed almost instantly,” Walker said.

The trio sped away at 2.47am in a black BMW. The BMW was captured on CCTV on a nearby street.

Phone polling data also places Viliami in the area around the same time of both shootings. But he told the court that was because he was doing drug drops with his brother that night.

About 10 minutes later the trio arrived at their cousin Havea’s house where they dropped off the gun, telling him it was “hot”.

It was picked up the next day by Manu, Havea told the court.

The gun has never been found.

The brothers claimed they were at Havea’s house to drop off some methamphetamine.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Viliami Iongi said he’d never met Stephen Fisi’ihoi.

“They might have got away with murder if it weren’t for a comprehensive police investigation and two Crips gang members eventually telling police and going against gang code,” Walker said.

The Crown case was mostly circumstantial, bar from their key witnesses, but Walker told the jury that each strand together proved the right men were on trial.

She told the jury that Falala and Viliami’s evidence was a story tailored to account for the compelling evidence.

“They told self-serving lies indicative of guilt,” Walker said.

There were no witnesses to the January shooting of Meliame only neighbours who heard a car speed off and a gun shot.

Breaking gang-code

Stephen was in jail from February 2020 for offending unrelated to the two incidents.

After his mother’s death, he’d asked around and was told the Iongi’s weren’t involved.

While in jail he maintained his “staunch silence”.

But in October 2020, his brother told him about a media release where police were seeking information about a black BMW in connection to their mother’s death.

“I was in shock, my heart sank and I knew straight away...I just put two and two together,” Stephen said while he was giving evidence.

But his silence continued until he was released from prison in February 2021. That’s when he told police about the Iongi brothers' involvement in the December 4 shooting.

Abigail Dougherty The Crown’s case is Manu Iongi picked up the gun the same morning Meliame Fisi’ihoi was murdered

Walker said Stephen had no good reason to speak out against the defendants knowing the risks, but decided to and was telling the truth.

Havea also broke gang-code when he told the police about his cousins dropping a gun off at his home in the early hours of January 15. He is the only witness to see Manu in the car.

He was granted immunity from prosecution if he gave truthful evidence.

“You would not offload a murder weapon to anyone,” Walker said.

Walker said his evidence had a ring of truth around it. He initially didn’t tell police the truth, but he and his then-gilfriend eventually did.

He couldn’t handle the “dark cloud” of knowing his three cousins were involved in a murder, Walker said.

Defence cases

Both Falala and Viliami gave evidence in their own defence, both telling the jury they’d been doing drug drops on the night Meliame was killed.

The pair both denied being involved in either shooting and claimed they’d never been to Calthorp Close with Viliami saying he’d never met Stephen.

Falala and Stephen were “homies” and there was no bad blood between the pair, he told the jury.

Baden Meyer acting on behalf of Falala, said the Crown case didn’t make sense and defied common sense.

“The shootings obviously happened but Falala was not involved.”

David White/Stuff Meliame Fisi’ihoi was shot through the window of her Calthorp Close home in the early hours of January 15, 2020.

Meyer said his client didn’t pretend to be anything other than who he is and admitted drug dealing, gang associations and going to prison.

Meyer said it was clear Stephen was involved in a world that is dangerous, and had lied about the Iongis’ involvement in the December 4 shooting.

“I say it’s pretty clear that he was out to protect himself,” Meyer said about Stephen.

Viliami’s lawyer, Annabel Maxwell-Scott, said Stephen and Havea had lied with valid reasons to come up with answers – either because of huge pressure from the police or their families.

She said her client had made numerous concessions about his drug dealing and lifestyle, but he did not shoot Vuna or Meliame.

Maxwell-Scott said there was no evidence he was the shooter and reminded the jury they had to be sure of murderous intent.

The evidence against Manu relied on Havea’s account of when the gun was dropped off, a TikTok video taken in 2019 of Havea with a gun and evidence of shotgun shells found at a home.

“There is no evidence upon you could consider, let alone be sure that he was the shooter of Meliame or he aided or abetted, helped or instigated the shooting that night or entered into a plan with either Iongi brothers to commit a shooting that night,” Manu’s lawyer Katie Hogan said in her closing.

Hogan said Manu had no motive and didn’t even know Stephen.

Hogan said the strands of the Crown case are far from strong.

”If a thread is broken it can’t make a rope,” she said.