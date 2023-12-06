Queen St homicide: Murder-accused pleads not guilty, set to go to trial

Dariush Talagi, 24, and Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, have been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting on Auckland's Queen St.

After three months on the run, the man accused of killing Sione Tuuholoaki on Auckland’s Queen St, before fleeing on a Lime scooter, has pleaded not guilty.

Dariush Talagi, 24, handed himself in to police in November after 105 days on the run and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Talagi pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering Tuuholoaki and wounding with intent to injure.

Tuuholoaki died in hospital after what police described as a small group fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St shortly before midnight on August 3.

Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date down for February 2025 alongside Tiari Boon-Harris, who is charged with being an accessory after the murder.

The man is set to reappear in court next February, 2024 and was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, Justice Downs acknowledged the presence of family on behalf of victims and defendants.

“I appreciate these appearances are difficult and my thoughts are with you all,” he said.

Police previously alleged the 24-year-old pulled a gun during the fight, firing at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and another in the abdomen.

He then fled on a Lime e-scooter.

Chris McKeen Sione Tuuholoaki died on Auckland’s Queen St.

Tuuholoaki’s friend of 12 years, who Stuff has chosen not to name due to safety concerns, called him “an old soul trapped in a young body”.

“He was so full of life and had such a big impact on people he met. He was such a loveable soul, passionate about what he loved – which is art, design and tattoos.

“He was also into combat sports such as Muay Thai, and he was easy to approach. He would never judge anyone and just took them as they were.”

The friend said Tuuholoaki moved to New Zealand last year with the dream of working in the tattoo industry.