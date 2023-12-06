Kidnapping “near to the most serious” says High Court Judge

Dimetrius Pairama was lured to an abandoned state house in MÄngere where she was beaten, tortured and hanged.

This story contains details which some readers may find upsetting.

The woman involved in the kidnapping of a vulnerable teenager who was later tortured and hanged in an abandoned state house will be detained as a special patient.

The woman, now 22 years-old, appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday, having earlier been found guilty of kidnapping 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama.

She was also charged with the murder of Pairama, but the jurors failed to reach a verdict on the charge and the Crown has announced they will not seek a retrial.

At sentencing, Justice Kiri Tahana sentenced her to five years and 10 months in prison for kidnapping.

Justice Tahana also ordered the woman be detained under a special care order. That means she will be held in the Mason Clinic where she will receive rehabilitation, treatment and care.

Although the order only lasts for six months, it is possible for authorities to apply to extend the order.

The Crown asked for the order because the woman has been on remand in the Mason Clinic since her arrest in 2018 and, with time served, she has almost served her entire sentence.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Lena Hetaraka Pairama attended both trials at the High Court in Auckland and heard the harrowing evidence of the last moments of her daughter Dimetrius Pairama.

Pairama’s mother, Lena Hetaraka Pairama spoke of her daughter as “quite the philosopher” and “headstrong”.

But she was also easily led astray by boys and Hetaraka struggled to keep her at home.

Eventually, Pairama ended up in the care of Oranga Tamariki and spent time living on the streets.

Hetaraka said her daughter will always be around her.

“My main question is, did she call for me in her time of darkness?”

In sentencing, Justice Tahana said Pairama was a vulnerable teenager who had spent time living on the streets and was described as acting much younger than her age.

She acknowledged the 22-year-old played a lesser role than the two others involved.

“Although you took part in the treatment which was degrading and cruel.”

It included beating Pairama, torturing her with the makeshift blow torch consisting of an aerosole can and lighter and helping to tie Pairama to a chair.

The judge described it as being “near to the most serious” of kidnapping cases.

She took time off the woman’s sentence for her youth – she was 16 years old at the time – and her personal circumstances, which include fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, a mild intellectual disability and exposure to domestic violence and living on the streets a year before the kidnapping.

The woman’s lawyer, David Niven, had asked his client be given permanent name suppression to help in her rehabilitation.

He also said the media were not capable of reporting the woman’s conviction for kidnapping in the context of her having stood trial for murder and the jury being unable to reach a verdict.

David White/Stuff Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter at their trial at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of Dimetrius Pairama (composite image).

In her decision, Justice Tahana pointed to a report by one of the woman’s clinicians who said the woman had failed to engage in rehabilitative programmes inside the Mason Clinic.

She said the offending was serious, and the public had a right to know of the woman’s involvement.

She declined to order name suppression but deferred the naming of the woman until December 20, to allow specialists at the Mason Clinic to prepare the woman for being named.

The 22-year-old was 16 when she and two others lured Pairama to an abandoned state house on July 7, 2018.

Toko (Ashley) Shane Rei Winter and Kerry Te Amo faced a separate trial. They were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years and 4 months and 19 years respectively.

The Crown’s case was that Winter, Te Amo and the 22 year-old subjected Pairama to repeated beatings, tied her to a chair and hacked her hair off before burning her.

They killed her in a hallway before dumping her body, wrapped in rubbish bags and sheets, in an up-turned rusty steel drum in the backyard.

The Crown said all three helped and encouraged each other and alluded to the 19th Century Alexandre Dumas novel The Three Musketeers, and their motto "All for one and one for all”.

The woman’s lawyers said while the then 16-year-old took part in the assaults, she had no intention of killing Pairama.

In her closing address to the jurors in July, Crown prosecutor Claire Robertson said the accused, Winter, Te Amo, a 14-year-old and Pairama all headed to an abandoned state house on Buckland Rd after a night in town.

But Robertson said once the group were inside the house, the mood changed.

Robertson said the accused, Winter and Te Amo took turns beating Pairama. At one point, the accused helped tie Pairama to a chair before she and Winter cut her hair.

Parts of Pairama’s body were also burned.

SUPPLIED Dimetrius Pairama was lured to an abandoned state house in MÄngere where she was beaten, tortured and hanged.

After more beatings, Pairama was untied and allowed to lie on the floor, naked, beneath a sheet.

“Ms Winter asked Ms Pairama how she wanted to die. She was given a choice which was really no choice at all,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the accused helped Te Amo prepare the killing and, with Winter and Te Amo, had also gone outside to search for a spade.

Robertson said both actions showed the accused knew Pairama was going to be murdered.

“She was there to help Ms Winter and Mr Te Amo to see it through... She was no mere bystander to Ms Winter’s deranged plan.”

Alan Apted/Stuff The police cordon at 308 Buckland Road in Māngere where the body of Dimetrius Pairama was found.

But the woman’s defence said the accused tried to stop the violence and was never part of any plan to kill Pairama.

In his closing address, defence lawyer David Niven reminded jurors his client had been born with a “cruel disability”. Her fetal alcohol spectrum disorder had caused brain damage and left her with an IQ as low as 60. That made her suggestible and impulsive.

He said the diagnosis by neuropsychologist and world-renowned expert Dr Valerie McGinn had not been challenged by the Crown.

Niven reminded jurors that Winter and Te Amo had been convicted for their roles in the kidnapping and the murder of Pairama.

“Could what happened to Ms Pairama in that hallway be explained by the actions of two people?”

He told the jurors that Winter was a “predatorial, negative influence” and made much of her gang connections. Winter ordered the beating of Pairama.

Referring to McGinn’s diagnosis and that his client functions at the level of a 9-year-old, Niven said his client could only handle simple situations.

“Things very quickly became complex… In that house with a dominating bully, almost twice her age and physically bigger,” Niven said, referring to Winter.

Niven said just because his client had been involved in the earlier violence and degrading treatment, it did not mean she was involved in the killing.