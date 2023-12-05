Christchurch terror attack inquest: 'Significant blind spot' relating to St John's specialist paramedics - coroner

CCTV from the front door of the Al Noor mosque shows the first AOS team leaving after clearing the building. Police re-entered the mosque with St John paramedics nine minutes later.

The coroner inquiring into the Christchurch mosque attack has queried a "significant blind spot" in the way St John ambulance officers work with specialist paramedics trained to work in dangerous situations.

Deputy chief coroner Brigitte Windley questioned St John duty manager Bruce Chubb about the organisation's response to the March 2019 massacre at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre that left 51 worshippers dead.

Two Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) paramedics were among ambulance officers who went to the scene of the shooting in Linwood Avenue.

No-one from St John attended the Al Noor scene in a SERT capacity.

Chubb told the Coroners Court that SERT teams worked under police and it was not uncommon for St John not to know when they had been requested, where they were, or what they were doing.

In response, coroner Windley said: "My concern is that that creates a significant blind spot for St John, doesn't it?"

"Isn't it that these are critical resources in terms of closing that care gap for people who are dying and injured and being able to get a response in, and you've got no visibility about where they are and even if in fact they've been deployed?"

Chubb said he was not suggesting it was "okay" that St John did not know where SERT officers were but said it was the practice at the time.

He was not aware of any changes to the SERT policy since the terror attack.

Chubb told the coroner he thought it was "always nice to know" where resources were, to which she replied, "I would suggest it's more than nice to know. I would suggest that St John needs to know".

Stuff St John duty manager Bruce Chubb is being questioned about the organisation's response to the March 2019 massacre at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre

Chubb earlier told the inquest that he believed general ambulance officers should not have entered either mosque immediately after the shootings because of the safety risk.

Windley said the court was concerned St John ambulance officers had to breach the organisation's policy in order to get an emergency response in place.

"Do you agree that that's fundamentally a problem?" she asked.

"Yes," Chubb replied.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chubb told counsel for families Kathryn Dalziel that the terror attack was a catastrophic event that he did not expect and was never prepared for.

"I don't believe any of my colleagues were either, so it was fundamentally overwhelming," he said.

The inquest will examine the following 10 issues over seven weeks:

Events of 15 March 2019 from the commencement of the attack until the terrorist's formal interview by police

Response times and entry processes of police and ambulance officers at each mosque

Triage and medical response at each mosque

The steps that were taken to apprehend the offender

The role of, and processes undertaken by, Christchurch Hospital in responding to the attack

Coordination between emergency services and first responders

Whether the terrorist had any direct assistance from any other person on 15 March 2019

If raised by immediate family, and to the extent it can be ascertained, the final movements and time of death for each of the deceased

The cause of death for each of the victims and whether any deaths could have been avoided

Whether Al Noor Mosque emergency exit door in the southeast corner of the main prayer room failed to function during the attack and, if so, why?

The inquest continues.