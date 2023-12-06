Dunedin underwear thief strikes again - this time in Gisborne

A man who stole women’s underwear and filmed young women in showers in Dunedin in 2017 has been jailed for similar offending in Gisborne.

Rowan Blackbourn, now 26, was sentenced to eight months’ home detention and 200 hours’ community work in 2018 for the Dunedin offending, which involved him filming women showering in their homes, and entering the homes of women and stealing their underwear.

His latest offending occurred in April this year.

Blackbourn, on multiple occasions, parked his vehicle across the road from a house in which two women lived. He had the property and its occupants under close scrutiny and watched the occupants’ movements.

At about 5am on April 10, he walked to the boundary fence, climbed over it and went to the laundry window at the rear of the house, before removing five louvre glass panes and climbing inside.

Blackbourn then went through the clothing drawers of the occupants, searching through their drawers containing clothes, including undergarments, before leaving through the same window, and replacing the glass panes.

John Cowpland/Stuff Blackbourn was sentenced in Gisborne District Court. (File photo)

When one of the women arrived home in the afternoon, she noticed footprints across the grass coming from the rear boundary fence towards that laundry window, and noted amounts of sunflower seed freshly deposited on the concrete nearby.

On closer inspection of the window, she noticed dirty hand marks and fingerprints on the windowpane as well as blades of grass on the inside of the windowsill. She contacted police, who identified the fingerprints as belonging to Blackbourn.

He was arrested, but denied ever having been to the address and couldn’t explain the presence of his fingerprints.

Blackbourn eventually pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and in October was sentenced by Judge Kevin Phillips to two years’ imprisonment.

123rf Fingerprints on the house were matched to Blackbourne’s. (File photo)

Judge Phillips, who had sentenced Blackbourn in 2018 while presiding in Dunedin, noted his seven previous burglary convictions and three convictions for making intimate visual recordings.

He also noted that in 2021 Blackbourn had been sentenced to 10 months’ home detention for offending that involved him entering the bedrooms of two young women in the early hours of a morning and trying to photograph one of them while she was sleeping, and stealing the other’s underwear.

Blackbourn appealed his jail sentence to the High Court on the grounds that it was manifestly excessive due to errors in the starting point adopted and the uplift and reductions for aggravating and mitigating factors.

In a recent decision, Justice Dale La Hood dismissed the appeal.

La Hood said the starting point was too high “given the level of premeditation involved, the sexually motivated targeting of the victims and the impact the offending has had on them”.

“I consider the uplift for previous convictions was well within range and, although the credit for personal mitigating factors could have been greater, the end sentence was within the available range,” La Hood said.