Could you spot a fake banknote? Counterfeit currency operation busted in Auckland

A 29-year-old man has been charged with presenting a forged document and cultivating cannibas in relation to the discovery.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit banknotes have been seized as part of a bust in South Auckland.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis and presenting a forged document, and is due to appear in Pukekohe District Court on December 20.

The man’s arrest came as part of an ongoing police investigation into the production and use of forged currency in the Pukekohe community.

According to Sergeant Tod Kirker, from the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit, the man’s arrest came after a search warrant was executed on November 29.

“Our team found that counterfeit banknotes were being manufactured at the address, and we also found a large sum of forged banknotes in the final stages of being ready for distribution and use in the community.

"The sum of counterfeit notes would add up to tens of thousands,” Kirker said.

Police also found a firearm, ammunition and cannabis plants at the address.

Could you spot a fake banknote?

“On close inspection, anyone should be able to recognise that these supposed banknotes are fakes,” Kirker said.

NZ Police/Supplied How banknotes respond when scrunched or folded could be the secret to spotting a fake.

Importantly, if folded or scrunched, the counterfeit banknotes will hold their folded state, he said, whereas legitimate banknotes don’t.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes.

Security features are the same on all denominations.

What do I do if I think I have a fake banknote?

Kirker encouraged anyone who thought they had been given counterfeit banknotes to report the incident to police as soon as possible.

NZ Police/Supplied Police also found a firearm, ammunition and cannabis plants at the address.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, don’t accept it.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police.

Where possible, police will ask for CCTV footage or other video of people using or attempting to use counterfeit currency.