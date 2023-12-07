Body of missing 28-year-old Harley Shrimpton found, homicide investigation launched

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of missing 28-year-old Harley Shrimpton was found on December 5.

The Tauranga local had been missing since November 3 and was reported missing to police on November 17.

A 21-year-old man appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Wednesday charged with the kidnapping of Shrimpton. He is due to reappear later this month.

Over the past two weeks, police have searched a number of addresses in the Western Bay of Plenty, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said.

“As a result, the body of a male was located at a Poripori Road address. We have since confirmed this is Shrimpton,” Pilbrow said.

“Clearly, this is devastating news for the family of Shrimpton, who had continued to hold out hope for his safe return since his disappearance.

“Police are working closely with the family as they navigate through this very difficult time.”

police Police are asking for anyone who has seen a blue Toyota Prius to come forward as part of their investigation.

As part of their investigation, police are also appealing for information about a “vehicle of interest” – a blue Toyota Prius, which was seen on November 3 either in the Tauriko, Omanawa or Poripori Rd areas from early afternoon onwards.

Police wanted to hear from anyone with any more information.

“Harley was well known in the Tauranga community and police are keen to hear from any of his friends, associates or extended family, who may have information surrounding his disappearance.”