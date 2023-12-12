Red Fox Tavern killers allowed to appeal conviction in Supreme Court

The Red Fox Tavern case has been one of New Zealand's longest running police investigations, spanning 33 years. (First published March 2021)

The two men serving a life sentence for the murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush have been granted leave to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court, meaning one of the killers’ names still can’t be published.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead at the pub in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart and a second defendant were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. The pair were subsequently found guilty and sentenced in 2021 – 33 years after Bush’s killing.

In May, the Court of Appeal dismissed the duo’s conviction appeals for Bush’s murder. They also refused to grant continued name suppression for the unnamed defendant.

However, the pair sought leave to the Supreme Court – asking permission for their case to be heard in New Zealand’s court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted the duo leave to appeal their convictions.

One of the approved questions for the Supreme Court will be whether the Court of Appeal was correct to conclude the verdicts were not unreasonable in light of admissible evidence relating to the potential culpability of Lester Hamilton.

Hamilton was identified as a prime suspect and admitted to police he and a “crew” were planning to rob the Red Fox, but he said the plan never happened.

Detective senior sergeant Michael Hayward told the trial, Hamilton was eliminated as a person of interest.

“The judgement of the police investigators at the time, often following further enquiry was that the nominations were not credible or Hamilton was ‘big-noting’ about involvement in a crime he had no responsibility for,” Hayward said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Red Fox Tavern pictured in 2021.

The Crown case at trial was that the unnamed defendant shot and killed Bush, and Hoggart was his accomplice who helped subdue other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

Earlier in 1987, the defendants had been released from prison with very little money. But associates told the court the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an “earn up north” and a “job” when he got out of prison.

At the Court of Appeal, Crown Law lawyers opposed the appeal by the defendants, with Charlotte Brook submitting the 10 strands of evidence the Crown relied on at the trial remained the same.

At the Court of Appeal, Christopher Stevenson, who is acting on behalf of the man with name suppression, raised a number of issues including unreliable witness and unreliable evidence which should have been reasons the jury did not convict his client.

Stevenson argued the verdict the jury reached was unsustainable, unreasonable and the convictions should be quashed.

“This is a case in which the line between truth and fiction was blurred and as a result the wrong people are serving a life sentence for murder at the Red Fox Tavern,” defence lawyer Stevenson said.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff told the Court of Appeal there was no evidence of prior planning, prior discussion or prior expression of enthusiasm by Hoggart in taking part in any type of an “earn”.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Father of two Chris Bush, 43, was gunned down at the pub in Maramarua in October 1987 and the offenders fled with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, coins and cheques.

Labour weekend 1987

On the Saturday of Labour weekend, 1987, Chris Bush had briefly returned home from the tavern for dinner and a bath with his family at 7pm.

His oldest daughter Jodie told the Auckland Star he had been in good spirits despite being tired.

Just after 10.30pm, Bush was counting the night’s takings in his office while three other bar staff were closing up.

Sherryn Soppet, Stephanie Prisk and Bill Wilson were enjoying a drink at the bar, when at about 11.30pm, two heavily disguised offenders burst into the tavern.

The Crown said the unnamed offender was holding a sawn-off shotgun, Hoggart had a bat.

Bush, known as a proud man who didn’t stand for trouble, stood up and threw a glass at the gunman.

He missed, instead hitting a framed photo of one of his race horses which smashed to the ground.

Simultaneously, the unnamed offender fired the gun. Three shots later and Bush fell face-forward onto the floor where he died in a pool of his own blood.

The bar workers were ordered to the ground by the unnamed offender who yelled obscenities and kicked Bush. Lying terrified on the ground, Stephanie Prisk hoped her boss was just “lying opossum”.

Hoggart moved quickly to open the bar’s safe and the pair made off with more than $36,349 including 40kg in coins.