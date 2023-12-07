Christchurch terror attack inquest: Actions of emergency responders, civilians helped save lives

St John clinical director Dr Tony Smith told the Coroners Court ambulance officers were still quick to respond and staff took risks to save lives, but confirmed it was not prepared for such an attack.

The cognitive and task overload of St John's staff in the communication centre contributed to the delay in getting ambulances to Linwood Islamic Centre following the Christchurch terror attack, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the murders of 51 worshippers on 15 March 2019 has heard it took paramedics 30 minutes to enter Al Noor Mosque after the gunman left and a similar time to arrive at the Linwood Avenue scene, with communication breakdowns between ambulance officers and police emerging as a key issue in the inquiry.

St John clinical director Dr Tony Smith told the Coroners Court ambulance officers were still quick to respond and staff took risks to save lives, but confirmed it was not prepared for such an attack.

"The response was swift. If time was taken to ensure a greater degree of safety for personnel, the clinical response would not have started until much later. Those involved in the response took risks," he said.

"The response was the result and character of many, including the shaheed, survivors, civilians, including those first on scene at the Al Noor Mosque and those at the medical centre at the Linwood Islamic Centre, police and St John responders.

"Christchurch Hospital was able to treat a large influx of seriously injured. Individually and collectively, this saved lives."

Smith said Al Noor Mosque was a potentially dangerous place for paramedics for the entire time they were treating the injured.

Under St John policy, only Special Emergency Response Team paramedics can work in those situations because they have extra training and protection.

He said staff were brave to enter as they did, but also inadvertently broke policy.

With regard to Linwood mosque, Smith said any preventable delay in getting ambulances to patients who had been shot was "clearly regrettable".

Earlier evidence in the inquest has shown that no ambulances were sent to the scene of the second attack despite police calling for them on multiple occasions.

The first ambulance was not sent to the scene until a St John SERT member at the scene radioed St John and asked for them.

Smith said: "It's my understanding that at the Linwood site, we did not have a Safe Forward Point identified. It's also my understanding that our duty centre manager was cognitively overloaded, and task overloaded, and I think that contributed significantly to them not seeking clarification on that.

"And I think our dispatcher was task overloaded and cognitively overloaded with the Deans Ave site and I think that contributed to that delay."

The fact that Bruce Chubb, the duty centre manager was also chairing a leadership teleconference about the incident while the response was underway, was also an issue.

Smith said such an event across multiple sites required emergency responders to take a different approach.

He said am ambulance manager should be standing "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the police shift commander within five or 10 minutes of an incident like this so loss of situational awareness, which is what he believed happened on the day of the attack, did not happen again.

Smith told the court communication breakdowns between paramedics and police were not included in an internal St John review and further evaluation was sidelined by another tragedy.

"Soon after this review, we were then faced with the Whakaari / White Island eruption and that focused our attention away from this tragedy and then in early 2020 we were overwhelmed with Covid and that focused our attention for the next couple of years," he said.

The wider review was now underway, Smith confirmed.

Smith said the terror attack had resulted in a broader understanding that New Zealand was not insulated from "horrific actions" and St John was now working on a plan with police about how to manage mass shootings.

Questions about when it was appropriate for staff to work in dangerous situations presented an ongoing dilemma for St John and other emergency services, he said.

In the case of 15 March, Smith said the St John commander and police commander should have had a conversation and come up with a detailed plan of how patients were going to be taken from the mosques before any paramedics entered.

The inquest will examine the following 10 issues over seven weeks:

Events of 15 March 2019 from the commencement of the attack until the terrorist's formal interview by police

Response times and entry processes of police and ambulance officers at each mosque

Triage and medical response at each mosque

The steps that were taken to apprehend the offender

The role of, and processes undertaken by, Christchurch Hospital in responding to the attack

Coordination between emergency services and first responders

Whether the terrorist had any direct assistance from any other person on 15 March 2019

If raised by immediate family, and to the extent it can be ascertained, the final movements and time of death for each of the deceased

The cause of death for each of the victims and whether any deaths could have been avoided

Whether Al Noor Mosque emergency exit door in the southeast corner of the main prayer room failed to function during the attack and, if so, why?

The inquest continues.