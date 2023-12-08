Mongrel Mob prospect admits murder of teacher on Flaxmere street

One man died and another person was seriously injured in the incident.

A Mongrel Mob gang prospect has pleaded guilty to the murder of a teacher.

Alizaye Todd, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering Darcy Strickland, 29, in Flaxmere on the night of October 13 last year.

Todd entered his plea before Justice Dale La Hood in the High Court at Napier.

It was a brief appearance in a courthouse packed with Strickland’s whānau and supporters. Todd made a gang sign and acknowledged a small group of supporters as he made his way to the dock.

He has maintained his plea of not guilty to a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a woman who was with Strickland.

Supplied Strickland was murdered on Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings. (File photo)

Todd’s co-accused Keontay Chadwick, 23, is due to stand trial for the murder next year.

Strickland died at the scene. A woman who was also assaulted was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries.

Strickland had returned from Paris about three weeks prior to his death and had been staying with his parents, just a few metres down the road from where he died.

Strickland’s whānau described him as a “lovely”, “soft natured” and “gentle” young man.

In the days following his brother’s murder Jermaine Strickland​ said Darcy was hard to miss in a crowd.

“He was one of the tallest with the biggest smile. He had that same smile when he was a kid. He knew how to light up the room with his smile.”

SUPPLIED Darcy Strickland was murdered in Flaxmere in October last year.

Flaxmere community leader Peleti Oli, a barber, said his family was close to Darcy’s family. They had attended church and school together.

“Flaxmere’s a small community and this has shaken me up quite a bit,” he said. “They’re a well-known family here in Flaxmere. Really good people. A big church family.”

Oli said Darcy had recently returned from Europe where he had been a mural artist.

“He’s a super nice bloke. He lived in Australia for a while but would come home now and then and come in for a haircut and a catch-up. He was a good man from a beautiful family,” Oli said.