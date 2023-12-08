Rapist used fake 'fetish' urine in drug test, admits breaching release conditions

The convicted rapist appeared at the Auckland District Court, charged with breaching his release conditions.

A man who raped and sexually assaulted fellow high school students at parties has appeared in court charged with breaching his release conditions.

The 20 year-old was a teenager when he was given a “lucky break” by Judge Claire Ryan and sentenced to 12 months home detention and supervision, having earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child.

The charges related to offending when he was aged between 14 and 17 and carried out sexual attacks on six young women.

In the Auckland District Court on Friday, the 20 year-old pleaded guilty to the charge.

Court documents seen by Stuff show he “substituted” his urine with a “commercially available product” .

product is “incredibly similar to urine” with appropriate pH levels and is toxin free.

The man’s lawyer, Susan Gray said her client was young and “cooped up” when the offending happened.

Judge Brooke Gibson sentenced him to a 6-month suspended sentence.

“If you don’t reoffend and breach the conditions, that will be the end of it.”

However, if he does breach again within six months, Judge Gibson said he will be sentenced for both breaches.

It is not the 20 year-old’s first breach. He was convicted and discharged for breaching his home detention conditions in March, 2022.

Three of the survivors have taken the unusual step of having their automatic name suppression lifted.

They have previously addressed the court, sharing details of suicide attempts and ruined years following the teenager’s attacks. They support naming the offender.

At his sentencing, one of the young women, Mia Edmonds, told Judge Ryan that naming the teenager would enable other survivors to come forward.

“Take away his ability to continue the violence he has been committing… do not let this go on.”

Judge Ryan declined to give the man name suppression.

But while three of the young women have chosen to be named, the rapist has continued his legal fight to keep his name secret.

His appeals in the High Court and Court of Appeal also failed.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal and has reserved their decision.

Paul McCredie/Stuff The convicted rapist has taken his fight to keep his name secret all the way to the Supreme Court.

At his Supreme Court hearing in October, before a full bench of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, the man’s lawyer, Emma Priest said medical specialists determined her client’s undiagnosed autism meant he did not pick up on normal social cues. She said that made it harder for him to determine whether he had consent.

She said since his diagnosis, he had received specialist treatment and rehabilitation which had lowered his risk of re-offending.

Priest said if the court was to allow her client to be named, it would greatly affect his ability to be rehabilitated and that benefited not just her client but the entire community.

Priest said the family had been the victims of “vigilante justice” and he may have to leave Auckland.

David White/Stuff Defence Lawyer Emma Priest

For years now the courts have considered “open justice” as the starting point in name suppression cases and the onus was on a defendant’s lawyer to show why suppression orders should be made.

However, Priest invited the court to consider making open justice just one factor in the mix.

Crown lawyer Zannah Johnston said the Crown accepts someone with autism has a poorer capacity to pick up on social cues, but there was no factual basis for the man believing he was having consensual sex.

Johnston said this was not a case where the young women were giving “social cues” by avoiding eye contact or turning away.

“This was a case where the victims were quite clearly saying: ‘No’.”

She said one of the young women pleaded with the man to stop, but that only resulted in him using more force.

Johnston acknowledged that naming him could affect his ability to rehabilitate, but naming a defendant could also prevent future offending.

Johnston said the survivors of the man’s offending wanted to see him held “socially accountable”.

“They’re not asking [him] to stand in a public square with a sign around his neck to be shamed. They’re asking for the ability to tell their friends: ‘Maybe you don’t want to go on a date [with him].”

The Justices have reserved their decision.

