Investigation into death of man who was found injured on an Auckland road more than a month ago

The man was seriously assaulted in Helensville last month.

A police investigation is underway after a man died in hospital weeks after being assaulted on an Auckland road.

Police were called to the serious assault shortly after midnight on the Kaipara Coast Highway in Helensville on November 6.

The man was critically injured and taken to Auckland City hospital, but died 20 days later.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“Police have been actively investigating this matter and we are appealing to the public for any information which may assist us with our inquiries”.