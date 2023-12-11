Man charged with intent to harm after weekend crash injures 6 people in Auckland

A bus stop has been damaged after a car crash that left 6 people injured on Sunday in Auckland's Half Moon Bay

A man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a crash on Sunday night resulted in six people being injured.

The crash, in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay, happened around 5.30pm, according to police.

A 22-year-old man is appearing at the Manukau District Court on Monday morning, facing seven charges – two of which imply intent to cause harm.

Six people were injured in the crash on Prince Regent Dr, with two of those being serious, according to St John.

Those who were hospitalised are in a stable condition, police said.

A bus stop on Prince Regent Dr was damaged as a result of the crash. It was covered in ‘danger’ tape on Monday morning.

The ground just outside the bus stop had been marked with paint after a police investigation.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The ground outside the bus stop had been marked with paint

“Police understand this incident has caused great concern amongst the community, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place.”

Police were asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them by calling 105.