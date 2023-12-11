Life in prison for man who killed mother's ex in 'frenzied' attack with hammer

Xavier Whenuaroa admitted murdering James Ingle and setting his home on fire.

A man who beat his mother’s former boyfriend to death with a hammer appears to have had no real motive for the “frenzied” attack, a court has heard.

James Wilde Ingle was found dead at his Queenwood St home in Levin on September 7, 2022, after it was set on fire by Xavier Amelio Zavonnic Whenuaroa.

The 27-year-old killed Ingle with repeated blows to the head with a hammer sometime after 10pm the previous night.

In the High Court at Palmerston North on Monday, Justice Dale La Hood sentenced Whenuaroa to life in prison for what he described as “violent and senseless” acts.

He imposed a minimum term of 13 years after allowing discounts for personal factors and guilty pleas, which Whenuaroa entered in October.

unknown/Supplied James Ingle was bassist for No Idea and later the Ga-Nomes (pictured).

Ingle’s family filled the public gallery and several stood to read victim impact statements.

Ingle’s father, Anthony, said his son was the eldest of five and “liked by many” – more than 500 people went to his funeral.

He could still not understand why his son was murdered.

His son enjoyed church and was generous with his time, and he hoped Whenuaroa would show “remorse” and “regret what he had done”.

He promised to “maintain” his son’s grave and said they would “never forget their days with him”.

Ingle’s only son, Peter, also spoke of the loss he endured. He suffered “excruciating” pain, and felt his heart had been “torn out”.

“The anger and sadness I feel is immense.”

He dreamed of his father and the events that happened, and was devastated to know their love of music was something they would “never share again”.

Ingle’s siblings spoke of their loss and described him as the oldest and most supportive sibling, one who would check on them when they were sick and the one who completed their family.

They said he had a “brilliant mind”, and was funny, caring and generous.

His sister had nightmares, and said they were shocked to see a Stuff article containing details of the crime, of which they were unaware.

Ingle’s brother, Paul, said he found himself reliving the “horrific nature” of a killing that had “wrenched” his brother out of their life.

But he also told Whenuaroa, thanks to his relationship with Jesus, he forgave him.

Ingle’s mother, Margaret, wept as she spoke of the “lasting effect” the death had on her large family.

David Unwin/Stuff James Ingle was killed by several blows to the head with a hammer, before his home was set alight.

She arrived at the scene of the fire unaware her son had been killed. She saw people gathering and couldn’t believe he was dead.

“Every time I hear the fire siren I remember that tragic day.”

She described Ingle as “unique and cheerful”, and a loving son. He frequently appeared in her dreams and she would “miss him forever”.

“I wanted one more hug. Perhaps in the next life.”

The family played a video of Ingle performing at a club, which showed him singing and playing the bass guitar.

He was well-known in the punk rock scene and his ex-bandmates had also written a song for him. So had his mother.

“Music was the main thing we shared,” she said.

David Unwin/Stuff The fire started in the lounge after Xavier Whenuaroa set the curtains on fire.

According to the summary of facts, Whenuaroa travelled to Levin from Christchurch on September 6.

He was involved in a domestic violence incident days prior and bail conditions meant he had to return to Horowhenua.

He consumed alcohol and drugs before walking to Ingle’s home where they drank together.

There was a “heated” discussion and Whenuaroa grabbed a hammer from the top of the fridge.

After chatting further, Whenuaroa hit Ingle in the head. The pair fought on the floor, and Ingle was struck a number of times in the head and face.

They struggled in the hallway and bathroom as Whenuaroa continued striking Ingle.

David Unwin/Stuff Police and Fire Service officers investigate the fire at James Ingle’s home on Queenwood Rd.

He dragged Ingle, who was semi-conscious, to a bedroom and hit him again before stealing his wallet and keys.

He left in Ingle’s car and drove around the Kāpiti Coast and Horowhenua area, using Ingle’s eftpos card to buy petrol, food and cigarettes. He went back to the address and sat with Ingle before setting the lounge curtains on fire.

He again drove off and purchased more alcohol before going to BP to use its free wi-fi. There he contacted his former partner and friends, and told them what he’d done.

They met him on Bruce Rd where he left Ingle’s car, and he then handed himself in to police.

Justice La Hood said pre-sentence reports did not reveal any motive for the “frenzied” attack.

David Unwin/Stuff James Ingle’s body was found in the Queenwood Rd home after emergency services were called to a fire (file photo).

Whenuaroa told a report writer he consumed LSD, MDMA, marijuana and alcohol the day of the murder, and he was having trouble with his emotions.

He said the discussion with Ingle made him “snap” but he also expressed remorse, and said Ingle was a “good guy who did not deserve what happened”.

The reports noted Whenuaroa’s parents split when he was 2 and his brother committed suicide when he was 15, but there were “no factors” explaining the offending.

The offending appeared to be “shockingly out of character”.